Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision Emmy Awards Posters Revealed

This year has brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe into uncharted territory, with the franchise debuting the first of many planned television series exclusively on Disney+. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have made their way to audiences in 2021, and it's safe to say that both series were well received by critics and fans alike. With this year's awards season fast approaching, Disney+ has launched a For Your Consideration campaign for both shows — and now we know what those look like. A series of posters, which you can check out below, campaign for WandaVision to be considered for the Best Limited Series categories, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be considered for Best Drama categories.

The nature of how each series is submitted for the Emmys has captivated Marvel fans, especially after Marvel producer Nate Moore confirmed that WandaVision would get a limited series qualification, dashing hopes for a second season.

“[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, ‘Oh my God, it’s so great,’ but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff,” Moore told IndieWire earlier this year. “As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle.”

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Moore adds. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

