This Fantastic Four Fan Art Has Us Wanting A Movie ASAP

Every so often, a piece of fan art surfaces on the internet that’s too good not to share. Then there’s a whole other level of the hobby that has us downright begging to see the art in motion in a live-action movie. The latter is that case with artist Charles Logan’s series on the Fantastic Four. Within the past week, Logan has rolled out four different pieces for Marvel’s First Family and as you can see below, they certainly live up to the hype.

As you can see on his Instagram profile, the photo-realistic mockups of Reed and Sue Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are out of this world, giving us a quick look at new uniforms and power sets the characters could use when they join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whenever that may be.

At this point, it’s hard not to see A Quiet Place star John Krasinski in Logan’s portrayal of Reed Richards, though it’s unclear if he used the actor for inspiration there or not. Either way, we’ve got to remind ourselves it will still be “a long time” before we see any of the Fox characters join the MCU according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige says about the characters join the shared entertainment universe. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Since the latest attempt at the Fantastic Four (with Josh Trank’s F4ntastic) failed in 2015, it’s likely Feige and his team aren’t super anxious to get another film featuring the team into development all too quick. That said, the characters are back at Marvel and can start being used in films and television shows immediately.

