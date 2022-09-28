Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Brandon Routh Into Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios is currently pushing onwards with their latest saga that prominently focuses on the multiverse, and even after a few flops they aren't stopping. The studio released its biggest film yet in the Multiverse Saga with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we saw the introduction of the Illuminati, a team based in a universe other than the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. The team featured Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel / Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of the group isn't expected to be played by the same actor, and some rumors think that Penn Badgley (YOU, Gossip Girl) is in talks for the role. Now one fan has put a very familiar actor in the air to play the role in the next Fantastic Four movie. One artist thinks that former Superman actor Brandon Routh is the best fit to play Reed Richards.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Skull101ify, created a new design that gives fans an idea of what the Superman actor could look like as Mr. Fantastic. The costume looks the same as you'd assume a Fantastic Four costume would look with the classic logo on the chest. Routh would make a pretty good Mr. Fantastic, especially after he showed off his Ray Palmer throughout the Arrowverse. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

