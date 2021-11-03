Fantastic Four Trends As Marvel Fans Await First Family’s MCU Arrival

Sooner or later, the Fantastic Four will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Until then, however, fans of Marvel’s First Family are left to speculate and theorize what’s going to happen when the team first arrives in the franchise. The chatter got so frequent Tuesday night, the team started to trend on Twitter.

While neither we nor the fans know what’s going to end up happening in Marvel Studios’ first Fantastic Four flick, Kevin Feige did previously tell us the film’s cast would likely be a combination of both known and unknown actors.

“I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces),” Feige said. “I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn’t been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

hey @Kevfeige lmk when you’re ready for the end of phase 4 pic.twitter.com/K7LLFnDZxK — papa fish (@jordanfisher) November 2, 2021

X-men and fantastic four are more important than the Avengers — ⚡️スパイディ7はこちら⚡️ (@7Spideycomics) November 2, 2021

Remember when Fantastic Four did THIS? pic.twitter.com/2nnMnZIUxw — mithi | 🎥☕ (@mithiiiiiii) October 31, 2021

All three live-action Fantastic Four movies are now streaming on Disney+. Marvel Studios has yet to unveil a release date its take on the group.