Marvel Updates Classic Fantastic Four Christmas Art for Thanksgiving

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Marvel Comics updated some Christmastime Fantastic Four cover art for the new holiday season.

On Thanksgiving, Marvel tweeted out Mike McKone’s artwork showing the Fantastic Four settling down for Thanksgiving dinner.

The artwork appears to be an homage to Bryan Hitch’s cover to Fantastic Four #564, which showed Marvel’s first family enjoying Christmas dinner. The story featured in the issue is titled “The Christmas Monster.”

Both images feature Fantastic Four members Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch, as well as the children Valeria “Brainstorm” Richards and Franklin “Powerhouse” Richards. There are some differences though. Valeria and Franklin are a bit older and now in costume. Everyone’s costumes are updated to the new black look. Also, Ben Grimm’s old girlfriend Deoborah Green has been replaced by his now fiance Alicia Masters. Plus, there are a few smartphones present in the new art.

Ben and Alicia got engaged in the first issue of the new Fantastic Four series. The wedding is set for Fantastic Four #5. You can see the issue’s cover here.

“It’s been a long time in coming—more than 55 years!—but Ben and Alicia are finally tying the knot!” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort when the cover was revealed. “And we’ve gone all-out to make this an extra-special event for fans, with the inclusion of not only the terrific Aaron Kuder (who’ll be illustrating the next storyline as well) but also Adam Hughes and Mike Allred for an all-star spectacular bash!”

Marvel has also promised that, unlike the X-Men and Batman weddings earlier this year, there will be no last-minute substitutions or cancellations this time around, per the issue’s synopsis:

“Gather your friends, find your best clothing, and get ready to party – Marvel is celebrating a wedding that has been years in the making, and it’s the union of Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters! And don’t worry, Marvel fans – this wedding will definitely have the happy couple saying ‘I do!’

“The wedding that’s been years in the making…Ben and Alicia say ‘I do!’ No bait. No switch. Not a dream. Not a hoax. And we swear, not a single Skrull around. This is really happening! From the book that brought you the first, best and longest running super hero marriage in comics, we give you…the wedding of Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters! Featuring an untold tale of the courtship of Ben and Alicia. A bachelor party that only Johnny Storm could throw. And a very special ceremony brought to you in the Mighty Marvel Manner.”

