Kevin Feige On Whether Female Thor Could Join The MCU

Fans of the MCU may know Thor best when he’s played by a buff Aussie actor, but that is not the only version of the hero. In the Marvel Universe, Thor has come in a larger variety of styles with the hero’s most recent switch-up giving Mjolnir to a woman. And, now, the head of Marvel Studios is saying the MCU will not rule out bringing a female version of Thor.

Recently, the idea of female Thor joining the MCU reignited with fans after Karl Urban said he thought it was about time the heroine got some love on the big screen. Kevin Feige was then asked about the possibility by Movies.com as a follow-up, and the producer didn’t rule out the idea.

“We always look back to the comics to get those idea… sometimes very specific storylines like ‘Civil War,’ sometimes just nuggets or characters like ‘Planet Hulk,’” Feige explained.

“So anything that’s happened in the comics, even a female Thor, become great potentials and the ideas from which future movies can be born.”

Feige didn’t say Marvel Studios has any immediate plans to bring a female version of Thor to its films, but there is always a chance the heroine could appear. The character’s introduction to the Marvel Universe a few years back garnered lots of attention, so Thor’s reentrance to the MCU may be something the franchise can use for when it needs to shake things up.

If a female Thor were to enter the MCU, then fans may get to see Natalie Portman return to the franchise. In the comics, it turns out that Jane Foster is the lady who was gifted the power to turn into Thor during her battle with breast cancer. Portman was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, so Marvel could find a way to tie the heroine back into the MCU if Portman is agreeable to a comeback. If not, then Marvel Studios could always explore that strange period of time when Thor got transformed into an actual frog.

