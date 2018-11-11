‘Iron Man’: Can a Fing Fang Foom Easter Egg Be Used to Introduce the Fantastic Four?

When the Disney and Fox deal inevitably closes, Kevin Feige and the rest of the crew at Marvel Studios are suddenly going to have access to hundreds of characters apart of the X-Men and Fantastic Four families.

With back-to-back failures — both critically and commercially — Fox never put their best foot forward when it came to the Fantastic Four. When the live-action rights of the First Family are back home with Marvel Studios, you’d think Feige and company would want to introduce the property with a big bang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What bang would be bigger than introducing a live-action version of the fire-breathing Fin Fang Foom as the antagonist in the iconic comic groups’ first movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We know the dragon-like character exists in the MCU — at least fictionally. Nearly an hour into Iron Man, a large banner bearing Fin Fang Foom’s likeness can be seen draped over the building. The character has long fought Tony Stark’s Iron Man in the comics, but that’s not something that’d stop Marvel Studios from tweaking the character’s origins a bit.

After all, characters like Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) were normally featured in Fantastic Four comics while Ant-man and the Wasp’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kammen) was an archenemy of Iron Man.

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dealt with inter-dimensional travel and quantum physics, they have yet to go to the length of introducing a full-blown Kaiju-like creature to the silver screen — and it’s almost too natural of a fit. While looking at the Fantastic Four’s rogues gallery of villains, many of them — think Dr. Doom or Kang the Conqueror — would need a Thanos-esque build up, leaving entry-level characters like Mole Man to hit the silver screen.

And if you’re a watcher of the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll know that dragons do, in fact, exist in the MCU thanks to the events of The Defenders.

Fin Fang Foom first appeared in Strange Tales #89 (October 1961) as created by Stan Lee and the late great Jack Kirby. Although the character has the appearance of a dragon, Fin Fang Foom is actually from the alien world of Kakaranathara, part of the Maklu star-system.

Would you like to see Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and company fight Fin Fang Foom in a Fantastic Four movie? If not Fin Fang Foom, who would you want the villain of the first Fantastic Four movie be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.