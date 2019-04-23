‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Reactions Arrive Online

The highly-anticipated world premiere of Avengers: Endgame took place earlier this evening in Los Angeles and the first reactions of the movie have started flooding social media. As expected, the responses are overwhelmingly positive, with some even going the length of calling it the best superhero film ever released.

Leading up to this week, various reports of suggested monstrous box office tracking amounts, with some analysts thinking the movie could crack $300m domestically during its open weekend. The biggest domestic opening of all time currently belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which brought in $257m over the course of its debut outing last May.

“It’s unprecedented territory,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins told ComicBook.com last week. “The numbers that are out floating around out there no matter where you look, it’s on a level that I don’t even think the most optimistic and/or sort of expected. It feels pretty reasonable, if there is such a thing, to say that it’ll set a new record at this point.”

When are you catching your first screening of Endgame? Do you plan on going more than once this weekend?

Everything I Wanted

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

I CAN’T BREATHE

MY GOD.

MY GOD.

MY GOD.

MY GOD.

MY GOD.



I AM TRAUMATIZED.

I AM A MESS.

I CAN’T BREATHE.

MY THROAT HURTS.

I HAVE A HEADACHE.

FML.



WHAT A MOVIE.#AvengersEndgame#DontSpoilTheEndgame — Captain Kathir (@MegaLucarioX) April 23, 2019

Left Cap In Tears

Chris Evans’ review of #AvengersEndgame: “I cried like six times.” — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019

What An Ending!

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

So Many Feels

Just got out of the world premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Have a lot of feels. pic.twitter.com/Ayv3eOfNpP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

Can’t Wait To See It Again

Wow, what a ride. #AvengersEndgame truly feels like the end of an era. And it was done perfectly. I cried so hard, several times, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Endgame #AvengersEndgamepremiere #avengers — Mama’s Geeky – Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) April 23, 2019

Most Epic Film

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

Emotional Wreck

All I’m going to say about @Avengers #EndGame is that I am an emotional wreck and can’t stop crying — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) April 23, 2019

Mind-Blowing

The scope of Avengers: Endgame is impossible to put into words. What Fiege & MCU achieved over last 10-years has lead to this gloriously masterful moment in cinema & it’s truly mind-blowing how beautifully paced this storytelling is. Perfectly balanced. As all things should be. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

Masterpiece