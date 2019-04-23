‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Reactions Arrive Online

Marvel

The highly-anticipated world premiere of Avengers: Endgame took place earlier this evening in Los Angeles and the first reactions of the movie have started flooding social media. As expected, the responses are overwhelmingly positive, with some even going the length of calling it the best superhero film ever released.

Leading up to this week, various reports of suggested monstrous box office tracking amounts, with some analysts thinking the movie could crack $300m domestically during its open weekend. The biggest domestic opening of all time currently belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which brought in $257m over the course of its debut outing last May.

“It’s unprecedented territory,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins told ComicBook.com last week. “The numbers that are out floating around out there no matter where you look, it’s on a level that I don’t even think the most optimistic and/or sort of expected. It feels pretty reasonable, if there is such a thing, to say that it’ll set a new record at this point.”

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Avengers: Endgame, due out April 26th. When are you catching your first screening of Endgame? Do you plan on going more than once this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Everything I Wanted

I CAN’T BREATHE

Left Cap In Tears

What An Ending!

So Many Feels

Can’t Wait To See It Again

Most Epic Film

Emotional Wreck

Mind-Blowing

Masterpiece

