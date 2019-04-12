Falcon and Winter Soldier Confirmed, Logo Revealed

During its investor call today, Walt Disney Studios released the first official look at the logo for the upcoming Falcon & Winter Soldier series set to air on Disney+. This is the first time Disney has officially confirmed the show, which has been rumored along with other Marvel series like Loki, Scarlet Witch & The Vision, and Hawkeye. The films are expected to star the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in this case, Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier). Before now, only the Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston, had been officially confirmed by Marvel. Last night, Jeremy Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live just hours after reports of a Hawkeye series hit the internet and declined to confirm it.

The image appeared onscreen during an immersive preview of the Disney+ app, as part of an “upcoming originals” page that executives said would allow subscribers to see early information about upcoming projects before it is announced to the public. The logo features Falcon’s wings and Winter Soldier’s red star, and will center on the dynamic between the two men closest to Captain America (Chris Evans), who will leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least for now) following Avengers: Endgame, which will be released in theaters later this month.

While speaking at a recent screening for Avengers: Infinity War, Joe and Anthony Russo (who have directed every feature film with Falcon and Winter Soldier in major roles so far) indicated that they will be done with Marvel movies, and superhero movies in general, once they wrap up their commitments for Avengers 4. They also reiterated that they will not be working on this series. After the massive undertaking of Infinity War and Avengers 4, the directors seem ready to move on and work on something else. But they did indicate that they’d be willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they could work on another classic crossover.

Disney+ is scheduled to debut later in 2019, though there’s no word yet on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.

