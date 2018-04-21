First Look At Marvel’s Deadpool #1

Skottie Young will be showing fans a whole new side of Deadpool, and from the looks of this newest preview, hat side will feature some censorship for the sake of your eyes.

Young will be pairing with Scott Hepburn and Nic Klein on a brand new ongoing series starring everyone’s favorite Mercenary, and it looks just as over the top as you’d expect. Explosions, snarky banter, and a perfect example of why any hero should have lots of pouches are all here, all with some stylish art to boot.

Young shared the images of his new series, which features Deadpool showing one unlucky thug the importance of a good pouch, which in this case amounts to a perfect way to carry loads and loads of grenades. Yeah…that’s going to really hurt.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery.

According to Deadpool editor Jake Thomas, there isn’t a more perfect fit for Wade Wilson than Young and Klein.

“Skottie Young has one of the wildest, most unhinged creative minds I’ve ever worked with, and I mean that as the sincerest compliment I can muster,” Thomas said. “His ideas for Wade are flying fast and furious, this book is going to be a non-stop chaos party as Wade battles his way back on top of the mercenary game using every dirty trick, cheap sales tactic, crass promotional ploy, and underhanded advantage he can…and he’ll be bringing along some old friends for help. As for Nic Klein, he’s one of my favorite artists working, and the work he’s doing on this book is INCREDIBLE. I’ve seen Nic bring humor to a story, but I haven’t seen him go this wild…as a fan of his, an utter joy. You can see the fun he’s having right there in every panel. He’s completely owning every inch of this story. The character work, the world design, the action beats…honestly? It might be TOO good. [Editor] Mark Basso has had to hold me back multiple times from telling Nic to just stop because I can’t take the strange, beautiful glory of those pages anymore. That’s the pain I endure to bring you these amazing Deadpool stories. My blessing and my burden. You’re welcome.”

Deadpool #1 is written by Skottie Young and drawn by Scott Hepburn and Nic Klein. The official description is below.

“MERCIN’ FOR A LIVING! Skottie Young and Nic Klein bring you the craziest tales of the Regeneratin’ Degenerate yet! It’s been a while since Deadpool’s had to merc to make ends meet, but things are tough all over. While Deadpool tries to get his humble mercenary-for-hire business back off the ground, a catastrophic threat so unfathomably huge, so mind-breakingly cataclysmic it defies description, is heading toward Earth, and there’s only ONE PERSON WHO CAN STOP IT!!! Oh no, wait…it’s not Wade, is it? Oh, %$@#. It’s Wade.”

Deadpool #1 hits comic stores on June 6.