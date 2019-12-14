First WandaVision Set Photos Hit Online

Production on WandaVision is well underway in Atlanta and thanks to at least one overzealous paparazzi, we now a look at some of the first set photos from the production. Shared Thursday by the Atlanta-based @Atlanta_Filming Instagram, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn can be seen moving between set pieces. You won’t get too spoiled by the photos themselves, Hahn’s walking alongside a member of the production crew. In addition to a coat, she can be seen wearing a dark purple dress shirt of some sort with black pants. You can see the images in the Instagram gallery below.

The same Instagram account posted videos of one of the sets the show is using, which is presumably the massive (and spooky) house Hahn’s character lives in.

Who do you think the real identity of Hahn’s character is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WandaVision is scheduled to drop on Disney+ Spring 2021.

