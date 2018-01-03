First Wolverine Post-Credit Scene Released

Things have gone quiet since Logan returned from the dead, but he’s finally resurfaced and in an unexpected place. In what Marvel is billing as a series of “post-credits scenes,” Wolverine appears in the back of Captain America #697.

Spoilers incoming for Captain America #697, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Logan made his actual return to the land of the living in Marvel Legacy #1, but since then we’ve heard next to nothing from him. That changes in a quick backup sequence in Captain America #697, and it appears he’s searching for Steve Rogers.

Early on in the issue, Rogers is in a dive bar playing pool against an unknown woman. They seem to be hitting it off, but it is quickly revealed that she has scratched him with a poisoned ring, causing him to blackout.

He then ends up in a throwdown with Kraven the Hunter as a result, and later that leads to him being encased in ice once more.

Unbeknownst to him, another person walks into that same bar later, which turns out to be Logan. The X-Man asks the bartender “Hey Bub, hopin to catch up with a friend of mine. Tall, beefy blonde guy. You seen ‘im around?”

When the bartender says he hasn’t seen someone like that today, Logan says “No great surprise there. Rogers is always gettin’ himself waylaid. I’ll just hafta meet up with some other time.”

It seems Logan’s been wandering a bit since his return, but what is not eluded to here is that he also has an Infinity Stone in his possession, something he pried from the hands of some Frost Giant soldiers in Legacy #1. It’s unclear what he wants from Rogers, but it is probably just to connect with an old friend.

Now that he’s encased in ice, that reunion seems indefinitely on hold.

Captain America #697 is written by Mark Waid and penciled by Chris Samnee and Leinil Francis Yu. The issue is colored by Matthew Wilson, lettered by Vc Joe Caramagna and inked by Chris Samnee and Gerry Alanguilan.

“HOME OF THE BRAVE PART Part 3. Kraven the Hunter has a new target – and it’s Steve Rogers! Trapped in unfamiliar territory, stripped of his shield and on the run, Cap must find a way to evade Kraven long enough to save an innocent life – but this time, that might be impossible! And just wait until you see the final page…”

Captain America #697 is in stores now.