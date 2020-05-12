The Flash Actor Robbie Amell Reveals Which Marvel MCU Roles He’d Play

If there’s one thing that genre fans are good at doing, it’s taking actors from one popular sci-fi or comics property and immediately trying to fan cast them into everything else. It’s not surprising, then, that Code 8 star Robbie Amell, who was a fixture on the first season of The Flash, has been facing questions about what superhero roles he might take in a Marvel or DC film more or less ever since. During an interview with ComicBook.com’s Comic Book Nation Podcast, Amell rattled off a number of property names that he might be interested in if he were to be offered a Marvel Cinematic Universe job.

In fact, like most actors in Hollywood, Amell seems like he would entertain the option of any number of Marvel roles. What is probably pretty obvious from somebody known got playing Firestorm on The Flash, Amell expressed an interest in lesser-known characters.

“I’m sure there’s some that I’m not familiar with that I think would be awesome,” Amell admitted. “Whatever the next Guardians of the Galaxy is, that would be really cool. I really like the idea of Marvel doing their version of The X-Men. So, someone in the the X-Men would be awesome. They’re going to reboot Fantastic Four. There’s so many possibilities that any of them would be cool.”

It isn’t as though he hasn’t been a superhero since Ronnie Raymond died (and was replaced as Firestorm by Franz Drameh on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), of course; Amell has returned to the Arrowverse a few times, mostly playing doppelgangers of Ronnie from alternate Earths, but sometimes the Earth-1 Ronnie in flashback. Jefferson Jackson, the role played by Drameh, has moved on from being a superhero and retired to raise a kid — more or less the same thing Drameh has done since his FIrestorm Matrix partner Victor Garber decided to leave Legends. Garber’s Professor Martin Stein was killed during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover two years ago.

Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), the character to whom Ronnie Raymond was engaged, has steadily become a larger and larger presence on The Flash, with her alter-ego Killer Frost taking on a personality of her own and, most recently, serious problems of her own, too. For that reason alone, it could be interesting to see her reconnect with some version of Ronnie for an episode.

The Flash is set to have its sixth-season finale on Tuesday — part of a season truncated by a shutdown of production due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. British Columbia plans to open up production in the summer, although producers have suggested that the Arrowverse shows might stay out of production until as late as the fall, likely putting them at a January premiere date.

You can catch Amell in Code 8 for Quibi, a spinoff of the film he and his cousin (Arrow star Stephen Amell) created of the same name.