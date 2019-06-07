Disney+ Adding Another Fox X-Men Movie

✖

Little by little, Marvel fans are starting to see more of the Fox superhero movies appear on Disney+. Over the last several months, many of the X-Men and Fantastic Four movies that were originally produced and released by 20th Century have been making their way to the streaming service, thanks to Disney's purchase of Fox. This week, Disney+ is getting one step closer to including the entire X-Men franchise, as one of the last Marvel films from Fox gets added to its lineup.

On Friday, September 3rd, Dark Phoenix is going to be made available on Disney+. Due to a previous contract between Fox and HBO, Dark Phoenix had to go to HBO Max for a period of time after its home release before it could be made available on a Disney-owned service.

When Dark Phoenix arrives on Disney+ on Friday, it will be the seventh X-Men movie available on the service. The original trilogy of X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand is already on Disney+, along with X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The only mainline X-Men film currently missing from the lineup is X-Men: First Class.

Dark Phoenix was the second-to-last Marvel movie made by 20th Century, with The New Mutants representing the end of the franchise in 2020. The New Mutants could eventually follow Dark Phoenix to Disney+ after its stint on HBO Max, but Disney could always opt to send it over to Hulu instead, given some of its darker subject matter.

Unfortunately, even if First Class eventually comes to Disney+, the full roster of Mutant movies from Fox will probably never be on the same streaming service. Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are all rated R, and those films seriously earn that rating. They aren't going to show up on Disney+, a service that is touted as being incredibly family friendly.

That said, at least most of the X-Men films are going to be in one place. Disney+ also has all three Fantastic Four movies available to stream, in addition to all of the MCU movies that don't have "Spider-Man" in the title.

Are you going to be checking out Dark Phoenix again when it arrives on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!