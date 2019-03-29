Funko’s Glowing 6-Inch Thanos ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Pop Figure is Back

The glow-in-the-dark 6-inch Thanos Funko Pop figure from Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy made it’s debut as an Entertainment Earth exclusive way back in 2015. It sold out quickly, but made a brief comeback in May of last year. With Avengers: Endgame only a month away, the figure is back in stock for another limited-time run.

If you haven’t added the Glowing Thanos GotG figure to your Marvel Funko Pop collection, it’s available to order here while supplies last. The standard version (no glow) is available on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related Funko news, Funko recently added the DC Super Heroes Harley Quinn #279 Pop figure to their Previews Exclusive lineup. The Harley with a boombox design is based on the Rebirth Harley Quinn #1 variant cover by artist Carlos D’Anda, and it is magnificent.

The Harley Quinn PX Exclusive Pop figure is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for June. Keep in mind that Previews Exclusive Pop figures are reserved for comic shops and select retailers in limited quantities, so make sure to grab one while you can.

Finally, Funko recently added to their Captain Marvel lineup with two new Pop figures. The first figure features Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel with the Happy Days “The Fonz” lunchbox that served an important role in the film. That figure can be pre-ordered here, and we should point out that you can actually buy a replica of that very same lunchbox right here for $14.99 with shipping slated for October.

The second Captain Marvel Pop figure that Funko released is a new version of Goose with a 1-in-6 Chase. At this point, most of you know that Goose the Cat was confirmed to be a Flerken – just like his comics counterpart Chewie. The Chase version depicts Goose as he appeared later in the film, which should make this Pop figure quite popular. You can pre-order it right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.