Funko Launches ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Pop Figures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the very first animated Spider-Man film to be released in theaters, and the release date is coming up fast on December 14th. So it’s high time that Funko delivered on a range of Pop figures in support of the film – and deliver they have.

The standard Pop figure range includes Miles Morales, Green Goblin, Prowler, Spider-Gwen, a jumping Peter Parker, and Spider-Man Noir. You’ll be able to pre-order it all right here at some point during the day today, October 1st. It may also be available via this link (the page will be blank until the figures are live).

Inside those links you’ll also find Pop keychains of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as well as a 12-piece Mystery Mini series that includes Miles Morales with a cape, Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, Spider-Gwen, an additional Spider-Man, Prowler, Scorpion, Kingpin, Miles Morales, unmasked, a third Miles Morales and Green Goblin with rarities ranging from 1/6 to 1/72.

Note that these Mystery Minis feature a new-look Scorpion.

As far as exclusive Pop figures are concerned, Spider-Ham and an alternate Spider-Man Noir are Walgreens exclusives that should be available now. Walgreens will also get three exclusive Mystery Minis.

If you’re unfamiliar with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the description reads:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

