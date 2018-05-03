Funko’s New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Pop and VYNL Figures Include a Spoilery Cameo

Funko has officially announced several new additions to their Marvel Avengers: Infinity War lineup, starting with the Thanos and Iron Spider VYNL Figure 2-Pack which is available to pre-order right here for $14.99 with shipping slated for July.

With that out of the way, we’re going to get into some very spoilery territory here – so be warned.

In addition to the standard VYNL set, there are several exclusive Avengers: Infinity War Pop figures to keep an eye out for in the coming days. At the very top of this list is Stonekeeper, which will be a coveted Funko Shop exclusive. If you saw the film you know that Red Skull, a character we haven’t seen since Captain America: The First Avenger, made a surprising appearance as the guardian of the Soul Stone on Vormir. This is the Funko Pop figure based on that cameo. If you want to get your hands on it, keep tabs on the Funko Shop – it could land at any time.

Funko also officially announced the Avengers: Infinity War Hulk Out Hulkbuster Funko Pop figure that was recently unveiled as a GameStop exclusive. This figure has lead to speculation that it was based on scene that was cut from the film, or a scene that may happen in Avengers 4. This theory is backed up by the existence of Hasbro’s Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hulk Out Hulkbuster.

At the time of writing, the POP! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – 6″ Hulk Busting out of Hulkbuster figure is slated for release on May 4th. Keep tabs on this link to get one for your collection. Odds are they will sell out fast.

Additional upcoming Avengers: Infinity War exclusives include a new version of Captain America with his Wakandan gauntlets and a Target exclusive version of Iron Spider with legs. Again, those figures could arrive at any time, so keep tabs on this link at Walmart and this link at Target.

