Funko’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Casual Miles Morales Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

Funko has opened up pre-orders for a new Miles Morales Pop figure from the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film. It features Miles in his casual costume, and it’s a Previews Exclusive, so they’re going to be limited. Serious collectors also have the option of going for a bundle that includes a Miles Morales: Spider-Man #9 comic with a Funko variant cover.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Casual Miles Morales PX Exclusive Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. If you want the comic, you’ll have to pre-order this bundle that includes 6 of the Miles Morales Pops for $79.99. Pricey, but it probably wouldn’t be to difficult to sell off the additional figures at a profit. A similar bundle was offered with Nova Prime back in June and they sold out quickly, so jump on this while you can.

In other Funko Pop exclusives news, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive last week, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

