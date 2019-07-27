Funko Adds Wolverine, Iceman, and Deadpool Pops to Their Marvel 80th Lineup

Funko’s Marvel 80th Anniversary collection of Pop figures highlights the first appearance of some of our favorite heroes and villains. Wave three was just unveiled today, and the the lineup includes some of the biggest characters yet – Wolverine, Deadpool and Iceman!

You can pre-order all three of the new Marvel Pops right here with shipping slated for October. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous releases in the Marvel 80th Pop collection: Cyclops, Angel, Beast Marvel Girl, Namor, and Human Torch. Needless to say, the addition of Iceman is particularly satisfying since he wasn’t included in the X-Men wave. You should probably jump on that figure first. As far as exclusives are concerned, Electro will be available in the coming months as part of Funko‘s Specialty Series.

In other Funko news, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin finally got a Pop figure recently – on the same day that his daughter Bindi got engaged no less!

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

