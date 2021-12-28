Gabriel Luna Reacts To Ghost Rider MCU Rumors

Gabriel Luna is ready to come back as Ghost Rider, if he were to get invited back to the MCU. The actor, responding to days of rumors and reports about the future of the character in Marvel’s movies, simply tweeted that his philosophy was, stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. His tweet comes at the end of an odd chain of rumors and events: after word came out that Ghost Rider might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Norman Reedus — star of The Walking Dead and frequent fan-cast for Johnny Blaze — was spotted interacting with a bunch of Ghost Rider posts on social media.

That kicked off the expected rumors that Reedus could be taking on the role. Those rumors led to a groundswell of support for Luna, who portrayed Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Fans of that series want to see him return.

“I would give all the money back just to do the show, just to give everything I have to that character for what we had, for that plan that we had,” Luna told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But you take the pay off and you move on, you move forward, and you try to continue your work.”

You can see the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/IamGabrielLuna/status/1475837838335700993?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It isn’t entirely clear whether Agents of SHIELD is currently canon in the MCU. The series was part of the Marvel Television era run by Jeph Loeb, rather than Kevin Feige, and nothing from the series has popped up in the movies or Disney+ shows yet. Of course, that was true of Marvel’s Netflix shows until a couple of weeks ago, when Daredevil and Kingpin both started to show up in the MCU. Even if SHIELD is still part of the larger MCU, that doesn’t guarantee that Marvel would use Robbie again, rather than bringing in the more traditional Johnny Blaze or Danny Ketch. While fans mostly loved Luna’s take, the motorcycle driven by the other characters is iconic to casual fans in a way that Reyes’s car — introduced in relatively recent comics — is not.

Before Luna, Ghost Rider appeared in two live-action movies, in both of which he was played by Nicolas Cage. Those movies are definitely not part of the main MCU timeline, although obviously the multiverse now means you can incorporate just about any Marvel story that’s ever been told as kinda/sorta part of the MCU.

At one point, Luna’s take on the character was going to be made into a TV series on Hulu. The series, which would have been a direct spinoff from his appearances on Agents of SHIELD, was cancelled before it ever got to the point of filming a pilot.