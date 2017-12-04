‘Gambit’ Will Reportedly Begin Filming In March

Things have been moving right along for the upcoming Gambit movie, but a new update indicates that the X-Men spinoff may have hit a slight delay.

Omega Underground, which has been following news of the Gambit movie very closely, recently reported that the film’s production start date has been pushed back to March. Omega Underground had previously reported that the film was slated to shoot between February and July. The new report went on the state that the outlet had “confirmed from an official source” that the film will, indeed, shoot in New Orleans as had previously been reported.

Despite this very slight delay in production start, the Gambit project has been gaining steam in recent months. Late last month new surfaced that Lizzy Caplan was joining Channing Tatum on the film, and while Caplan’s role in the film has been kept under wraps, previous character breakdowns hint that it could be Bella Donna Boudreaux, the rumored female lead for the film.

It’s also recently been reported that Multiple Man/Jamie Madrox may also appear in the film as Part of Gambit‘s crew, possibly opening the door for James Franco — who is presently attached to the Madrox role — being part of the cast as well.

In addition to the shifted production dates for Gambit, Omega Underground is also reporting that there is an open call for New Orleans local crew to work on the film. A few crew members for the film, production designer Jess Gonchor, cinematographer Bojan Bazelli and concept artist/designer Aaron Sims, have already been announced.

While no plot details have been announced for the upcoming film a report earlier this year by Splash Report claims that the alleged story for the upcoming film will follow Gambit, whose real name is Remy Lebeau, is tasked to pull off a seemingly impossible theft using New Olrean’s Mardi Gras as a cover for the heist.

Gambit, directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Channing Tatum, is slated for release on February 14, 2019.