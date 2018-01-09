Channing Tatum’s Gambit Movie Gets a Production Start Date

Channing Tatum is a matter of months away from beginning production on Gambit.

According to Omega Underground, Gambit begins filming in New Orleans on March 19th.

Tatum stars as Remy LeBeau, the mutant thief called Gambit. Gore Verbinski will direct the film. The plot will reportedly finds Gambit leading a motley mutant crew on a dangerous heist.

Tatum has spoken before about why it is he loves Gambit so much.

“There wasn’t a comic store, but the cartoon was on TV and he was this cool Cajun guy,” Tatum said. “And he was the easiest person to play as a kid because you could just unscrew the broom handle, get a pack of cards and wrap a bandana around your head. We had a lot of fun throwing cards and trying to take our friends’ eyes out across the living room.

“He is just cool, man. He is one of the few superheroes that has an actual culture to him. He doesn’t talk like a vanilla American. He is from a specific geo-location, New Orleans, which is a really specific thing.”

Chris Claremont and Jim Lee created Gambit. The character first appeared in 1990. Many fans were first exposed to Gambit through the 1990s X-Men: Animated Series. The mutant has the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode. Though he joined the X-Men, Gambit remained a scoundrel. This and his ill-fated romance with Rogue made him an instant hit with fans.

Gambit opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13th, the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1st, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd.