‘Gambit’ Recruits ‘Mad Max’ Costume Designer

The long-delayed Gambit movie is wasting no time now that things are moving forward on the X-Men spinoff project. The film can now add costume designer to the production team.

Omega Underground reports that Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan is now working on 20th Century Fox‘s Gambit project. According to the report Beavan, who won Oscars for both her work on The King’s Speech and Mad Max: Fury Road, will be doing the costumes for Channing Tatum’s Gambit as well as other mutant characters appearing in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And with Gore Verbinski expected to direct the film, Beavan will be working with familiar company. Gambit will mark Beavan’s second collaboration with the director with the pair having worked together on the horror flick A Cure for Wellness earlier this year.

The addition of Beavan to the Gambit team is the latest in updates for the previously stalled Gambit project. Earlier this week it was reported that the movie was still set to film in New Orleans, while last week the film’s presumed working title, “Chess,” was also revealed. While an official synopsis of the plot has yet to be provided, all of the recent updates have no doubt made Gambit fans happy. The film has long been in the works, but after a number of setbacks and delays nothing had progressed. Now, however, the film appears to be right on track and Fox has even provided an official release date for fans to mark on their calendars: February 14, 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing Remy LeBeau get his own solo movie? Rate Gambit in the ComicBook Anticipation Rankings below!