Game Of Thrones Arya Moment Paired With Avengers: Endgame Theme Is Perfect

Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame jointly dominated the weekend of April 28. One broke box office records and the other became of the most watched and talked about episodes of any television series, ever. Putting them together is the perfect combination to summarize the weekend which millions of fans experienced.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

Arya Stark launching herself into the air as a means to drive her dagger into the Night King and eliminate him and his army has become one of the most iconic moments in Game of Thrones history. It has simultaneously become one of Monday’s best memes. Now, a fan of the big Thrones and Avengers weekend has perfectly paired the adrenaline-pumping moment with the theme song of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes from Marvel Studios.

Check out the mash up of Arya’s kill on the Night King and the Avengers theme song in the Instagram video below!

According to Twitter, the hour-and-a-half long episode on Sunday night tallied over eight million mentions on social media, earning the second-straight record of the kind for Game of Thrones. “The Long Night” beat out this year’s season premiere, the previous record-holder for the most popular episode of television, according to the microblogging service.

“The Long Night” also shattered the record for number of tweets which was previously broken during the season premiere by nearly three million mentions. Though the series continues to be a cultural phenomenon, Game of Thrones writer and producer Bryan Cogman has claimed the creative team behind the series never took potential fan reactions into account when developing the show’s final season.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame hauled in more than $1.2 billion worldwide by the end of its first weekend in theaters. More than $350 million of that haul came from domestic box office sales.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO with 3 episodes remaining in its final season.