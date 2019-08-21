Game Of Thrones Director Matt Shakman Rumored To Be In Talks To Direct Marvel Studios Disney+ Series

Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman, who has also helmed numerous episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Good Wife, and some fan-favorite episodes of Psych, is being considered for a gig heading up a Marvel series at Disney+. Discussing Film reveals that he would be directing a six-episode Marvel Studios miniseries for the streaming service, and while the report does not claim to know which series, they say it is likely either WandaVision or Loki, since both of those are nearing the start of production. Shakman has directed over forty episodes of It’s Always Sunny, and his Psych episodes include the Twin Peaks homage “Dual Spires” and the Clue: The Movie tribute “100 Clues.”

WandaVision is expected to begin filming imminently. The series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris, will see Scarlet Witch’s reaction to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will begin to explore her reality-warping powers as seen in the comics. Parris will debut as Monica Rambeau, the role previously played by Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel. In the comics, Monica has gone by a number of superhero codenames, including “Captain Marvel,” but it is not yet clear whether she will have powers in the series.

Loki, which will go in front of cameras later in the year, will center on the version of Loki who freed himself from Avengers custody in 2012 and absconded into the timestream with the Tesseract. One has to wonder what, if any, role Thanos might play in that series, since it will take place in a timeline where Thanos is still looking for the Stones, and one of his ex-flunkies has one. Tom Hiddleston will star in the series for executive producer/showrunner Michael Waldron.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters, and Avengers: Endgame was just made available on digital services. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.