James Gunn Reacts To George Romero’s Death

Over the weekend we lost a true movie icon, as Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead director George Romero died at the age of 77. Since news of Romero’s passing circulated the world, those in the film industry have joined the legion of fans expressing an equal mix of grief and admiration for the horror movie pioneer.

One of the industry people that Romero clearly affected is Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who built paved the way to his Marvel movie success with horror flicks like Thir13en Ghosts and Slither. Gunn took to his Facebook page to share a personal eulogy for Romero:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn is, of course, just one voice amongst those in Hollywood who had their dreams (and eventual realities) of being in the movie biz shaped in part by George Romero. For more of how Hollywood is reacting to this monumental loss, check out the links below: