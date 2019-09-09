New Ghost Rider Casting Breakdowns Tease Demon-Filled Plot

Little has been revealed about Hulu’s upcoming Ghost Rider series, though it now appears the series is heading further into development. The first batch of supporting cast character descriptions have since surfaced — courtesy of master scooper @DanielRPK — and it appears the show will be living up to the promise of dipping into the horror genre.

According to the scoop, the show is currently casting for four roles: Watts, Pitt, Jacob, and Donna. The four are members of a Texan family who receives some help from Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) after a demon starts haunting them. It should be noted that often times in these casting calls, the names that initially appear on a casting grids are red herrings to reduce to risk of leaking any potential plot points. It’s unclear if any of the four happen to be major Marvel characters from Reyes’ history — or from the history of any other Ghost Rider character like Johnny Blaze or Danny Ketch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside the casting breakdown, Ghost Rider‘s working tagline was also posted — though it was previously revealed as marketing copy in the initial series announcement. “Marvel’s Ghost Rider, also known as Robbie Reyes, is a quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon,” the logline reads. “Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.”

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously revealed the newest batch of shows he’s overseeing will be called Marvel’s “Adventure into Fear,” and will tap into terrifying tones.

“What we love is the notion of how we can present a Marvel hero who was truly feared and truly believed that they were a monster, but that, as the stories go on, they realize, oh, I’m the hero of the story, I’m not the villain of the story,” Loeb said. “That’s not something we’ve ever done before. So we started with Ghost Rider, we went out and managed to get Gabriel Luna to come back and reproduce the role he played on S.H.I.E.L.D. Then we’re going to do Helstrom, and then there’s a couple more that we haven’t yet revealed to the world.“

Ghost Rider and Hulu are expected to hit Hulu sometime in 2020.