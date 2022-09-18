Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure

After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.

Just two days after launch, the campaign has gotten 3,500 backers out of the needed 9,000 to produce the item. As of this writing, the effort still has 44 days left, meaning it's on a good pace to eventually reach its goal. Nonetheless, collectors and Marvel fans alike are so hyped over the Legends figure, both Robbie Reyes and Marvel Legends became trending topics on Twitter.