Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
Just two days after launch, the campaign has gotten 3,500 backers out of the needed 9,000 to produce the item. As of this writing, the effort still has 44 days left, meaning it's on a good pace to eventually reach its goal. Nonetheless, collectors and Marvel fans alike are so hyped over the Legends figure, both Robbie Reyes and Marvel Legends became trending topics on Twitter.
Just Do It
Looking at the steep price tag of the Haslab Hell Charger, knowing it's the only time we'll get a Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes figure pic.twitter.com/RJo5LlgDFT— oof (@Mythosaur2) September 16, 2022
One Downside
⚠ The Hasbro Marvel Legends team has officially announced Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider along with his awesome Car.
This is part of their Haslab program (think kickstarter projects) and if it hits 9,000 backers, it gets made.
The only downside....$350.👀 pic.twitter.com/4kNRxGO6xN— Blitzwinger (@Blitzwinger) September 16, 2022
Rethinking Life Choices
Ooooooh... I've managed to somehow stay clear of collecting Marvel Legends figures so far, but @Hasbro's HasLab just dropped their Robbie Reyes #GhostRider and now I'm rethinking all my life choices... pic.twitter.com/LDuEKtFaGF— Geek To Me Radio (@GeekToMeRadio) September 16, 2022
So Cool
This Robbie Reyes HasLab looks so damn cool. It's surprisingly expensive, though. pic.twitter.com/ZkPVvlNcfC— Robbie Reyes: Ghost Rider (@TheAllRider) September 16, 2022
Epic
Epic!!!!#RobbieReyes #GhostRider #MarvelLegends #HasLab #HasbroPulse #HasbroPulseFanStream https://t.co/lnWGWfR0KW— MCUcollector24 (@MCUcollector24) September 16, 2022
Dam
Dam! Hasbro is coming for peoples Rent#ghostrider #RobbieReyes #marvellegends #hispanicheritagemonth pic.twitter.com/8GGC7oCB8S— strong short nerdy guy (@shortnerdyman) September 16, 2022
Impressive
Impressive. Most impressive. #Ghostrider #Marvellegends #Marvel #MarvelComics #Hasbro #haslab #EngineofVengence pic.twitter.com/gOYSbQGXrP— No Good Nic (@FwooshVeeBee) September 16, 2022