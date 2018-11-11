Marvel Fan Art Imagines ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider

With Norman Reedus having made a name for himself as the motorcycle-driving Daryl Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead, it was only a matter of time before fan art surfaced portraying the character as Ghost Rider, a character from the Marvel comics mythos known for driving a motorcycle.

Some of the most convincing fan art we’ve seen to date surfaced online earlier tonight as Reddit user /u/BritEdit shared to the Marvel Studios subreddit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan art comes after Reedus had mentioned he’d like playing either Ghost Rider or Silver Surfer for Marvel Studios.

“Ghost Rider would be fun. Silver Surfer would be fun,” Reedus said when asked which Marvel role he’d take during Walker Stalker Con’s ‘An Evening with Norman & Jeffrey’ event, where he appeared for an intimate evening with fans alongside Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

One version of Ghost Rider — Robbie Reyes — recently debuted on Agents of SHIELD last season, played by Terminator 6 star Gabriel Luna. As we saw on Agents of SHIELD, Reyes had previously met his predecessor, who also happened to drive a motorcycle.

Luckily for fans of both Blaze and Reedus, that character was CGI-based as only saw him as he had already consumed by the Spirit of Vengeance.

While Reyes appeared in live-action as the de facto Ghost Rider of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Blaze is a character that’s already gotten two movies in the days before Kevin Feige took over Marvel Studios. Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2013) were produced and distributed by Sony Pictures and featured Nic Cage in the titular role.

According to Cage, he thinks Ghost Rider is a character best reserved for an R-rated feature in the vein of Fox’s Deadpool franchise.

“Had Ghost Rider been made in R-rated format, the way they had the guts to do with Deadpool, and they did it again today, I’m fairly certain it would be enormously successful,” Cage told Yahoo.

“I still think the movies were a hit. People don’t look at the subsidiary outlets, like DVD and streaming and whatnot. When you look at what [Spirit of Vengeance directors] Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor did for $50 million, and they got a $250 million return, you begin to see the genius of the sequel.”

The initial Ghost Rider outing grossed $228.7 million against a $110 million budget for Sony while Spirit of Vengeance hauled in $132 million against a much smaller budget of $57 million. Both of the films were panned by critics and fans alike with both movies having a sub-30% score on the reviewing aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Would you want to seed Norman Reedus play Ghost Rider? Would you rather see him in a Ghost Rider move or televsion show? Let us know in the comments below.