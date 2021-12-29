Ghost Rider: Norman Reedus Keeps Fueling Speculation With New Fan Art

Norman Reedus really, really, really wants to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider. Days after the Boondock Saints alumnus fueled speculation on a potential casting as the Spirit of Vengeance, Reedus shared more fan art of what he could look like as the character. Monday night, the actor shared a link to a piece of popular fan art featuring the actor in the role.

The piece itself was originally crafted by Instagrammer @mizuriau, and came out last year and was largely responsible for fans campaigning for the actor to get the role. See it for yourself below.

To date, Ghost Rider has been portrayed in live-action by two different actors: Nic Cage in a pair of movies for Sony, and Gabriel Luna during a brief stint on Agents of SHIELD. When we spoke with Luna earlier this year, he expressed interest in returning to the character if the story was right.

“I try to stay in the moment. This is interesting, in talking to you, it’s the first time I’ve done some recollection of the experience. You never say no. You always say that it comes down to the story,” Luna said at the time.

He added, “If it’s a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel the way I felt when I was reading for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, it was a few years back, if I still feel it’s just like breathing, that’s what I felt with the character previously, then absolutely.”

“That’s what I loved about Felipe [Smith]’s writing was just the soulful nature of Robbie as this intelligent young man,” the actor concluded. “His responsibility, his paternal nature, all these really beautiful qualities that he had that existed in the prior iterations. So that’s what I love about this particular Ghost Rider and it all comes from Robbie and just his … I always said in interviews it’s his love for his family, his love for his brother is the superpower, and that’s what gives him the ability to rein in the flaming head.”

Blaze can be seen in both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, now streaming on Hulu.

