Marvel to Reveal Origin of the First Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics is preparing to reveal the true origin story of the Ghost Rider.

Marvel Legacy #1 introduced the original Ghost Rider, who rode a flaming wooly mammoth and was a member of Odin’s prehistoric Avengers team. Now Sara Pichelli and Jason Aaron will reveal his history in a one-shot story told in Avengers #7.

“Fans have been intrigued by the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC and the story they represent since Jason first introduced them in the Marvel Legacy one-shot last year,” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort in a press release. “So this issue represents the first peeling back of the onion to reveal a little bit more about who they are and what they’re about. And it’s a cool and affecting story all by itself, even if you know nothing about the Avengers of 1MBC.”

The story of the prehistoric Avengers is tied into the story of the current lineup of Avengers – Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, and current Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes – who are set to deal with the threat of the Final Host, a threat orchestrated by Loki himself.

“We wanted to get back to a small, core lineup. With big, iconic characters at the heart of that,” Aaron said when the new Avengers were revealed. “So we get Steve, Tony, and Thor Odinson back together at the heart of this new team, and the rest of the team we build around them over the course of the first arc. My aim with this series is basically, if you only read one Marvel comic — not that you should read just one Marvel comic, but if you did — if you picked this book up, this would show you the landscape of the Marvel universe issue after issue. We want to feature the biggest characters and go to the coolest, most exotic locations around the Marvel U.”

Are you excited to learn the origin of the original Ghost Rider? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Avengers #7 goes on sale on September 5th.

AVENGERS #7

Written by JASON AARON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 9/5/18