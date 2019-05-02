Ghost Rider: Gabriel Luna Confirmed to Return for Hulu TV Series

Not only are Marvel and Hulu finally giving Ghost Rider a solo TV series, but a fan-favorite actor is returning to play the titular role. No, not Nicolas Cage. There was speculation when the Ghost Rider TV show was announced on Wednesday morning that Gabriel Luna would once again be playing Robbie Reyes in the series. That speculation only lasted for an hour or so before the news was confirmed. Luna is back in action.

The confirmation came from Variety, saying that Luna would indeed star in the 2020 series on Hulu. However, the report made sure to mention that sources close to the project are stressing that this new series has no ties to Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, the long-running series on ABC. Luna first portrayed Robbie Reyes on Agents of SHIELD, so his return had people thinking the new show could pick up where the other left off. That won’t be the case, and this will be something completely separate. The only thing the two will have in common is Luna’s inclusion as Robbie.

After several tweets teasing a potential return to the role, Luna backed up Variety’s report on Wednesday morning. Quoting the tweet from Variety, Luna said, “It’s an honor to ride again with Marvel and our new partner Hulu!”

The partnership between Hulu and Marvel TV continues to grow now that Disney owns a controlling stake in the streaming service. Along with Ghost Rider, Hulu announced a live-action Helstrom series that will also launch in 2020. The streamer is currently prepping the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, as well as four animated series centering around Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. Those shows will culminate in a team-up mini-series called The Offenders.

