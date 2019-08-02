Glass Director M. Night Shyamalan Says He’s Talked with Marvel Studios a “Couple of Times”

Glass filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan says he’s met with Marvel Studios over unnamed projects.

“We’ve talked a couple of times. All good,” Shyamalan told Phawker. “I love what they do. They’re amazing.”

When asked which comic book movie he favors best, Shyamalan pointed to 2008’s Marvel Cinematic Universe-launching Iron Man.

“The first Iron Man was excellent. Excellent,” he said.

“I remember meeting [director Jon Favreau] at a party once and I told him, you know, I went over to him specifically, I just said, ‘I thought you did something really, really deft, this grounded humor and the way Robert [Downey Jr.] really brought this flavor.’ Of course that became the Marvel brand, that type of humor. But at that time when I saw it, I was super taken because it was really super grounded. Even to this day, I still find it the most grounded of the MCU.”

Shyamalan dipped into superhero territory with his comic book-flavored trilogy — Unbreakable, Split and Glass — inspired by his love for the genre.

“I love comic books and what they mean to us narratively, mythically and, how we kind of wish that we can wake up something amazing in us or that a spider will bite us or a lightning bolt will hit us,” Shyamalan said.

“Whatever it is, so that someone will tap us on the shoulder and say, ‘I think you might be a superhero’ — that resonates with all of us and it did with me as a kid and as an adult as well.”

Despite that love for superhero lore, the filmmaker previously admitted his joining the Marvel or DC film universes might be “hard to imagine.”

“I want to make sure it’s right for everybody. I have a strong [filmmaking] accent. It’s very particular, and the best version of it is, to keep the accent. Are those movies a place for that? Or is it appropriate for that?” Shyamalan told Yahoo.

“Because they, in and of themselves, have their own flavor. Do they want this other Tabasco in there? So it’s philosophically a question. It doesn’t mean never, but it’s very hard to imagine. Filmmakers that have a heavy accent — I don’t necessarily want them to make those movies.”