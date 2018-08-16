Glenn Close Feels Sad About The Whole Situation With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn

The James Gunn situation is still being sorted out by Disney and Marvel, and the issue saddens one of the actors Gunn directed in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

That would be Nova Prime herself Glenn Close, who leads the Nova Corps in the original Guardians. Close was recently interviewed about her new film The Wife, but the situation involves Gunn’s previous comments and firing did come up.

“I felt sad. I felt sad certainly for James and I felt sad for the whole situation,” Close told THR. “I felt sad that we’re in a society where on social media people say things that they might not say in person. I think that’s a real danger. If you’re saying something on social media that you can’t say to somebody face to face, you should think about what you’re saying on social media.”

Guardians of the Galaxy was Close’s first superhero film, and she recalls it being quite a joyous experience.

“When I worked with him it was the first time I had been in a movie like that and he was a really good director and he had a great atmosphere on set,” Close said.

Since the original news broke, a settlement negotiation has been the main focus, though it recently became clear that Disney won’t be rehiring Gunn to direct the third film as some had hoped. You can find his official statement to the firing and his original comments below.

“I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” Gunn said.

“Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all,” he added.