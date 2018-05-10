Golden Trailer Awards Nominees Include ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Deadpool 2’, and More

=
Every year, the Golden Trailer Awards celebrate the most highly-acclaimed, influential, and of course most viewed movie trailers to hit the screen. The list of 2018 Golden Trailer Award nominees is now out, and the top spots should be no surprise.
Avengers: Infinity War is probably the biggest and most obvious case of a movie trailer that moved the world – as it was literally a pop-culture event in and of itself. Deadpool 2 is also in the mix in a big way – but as you can see below, it was ironically Netflix and Warner Bros. who led the pack this year.
Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Trailer Awards Nominations:
Major AwardsBest Action
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
- Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
- Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm
- Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
- Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect
- The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
- Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN
- Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
- Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
- Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
- Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
- Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions
- Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon
- The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot
- City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
- Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot
- All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
- Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features,
- Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
- Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road
- Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax
- Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
- Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house
- A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition
- Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
- Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
- A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad
- Hereditary, “Hereditary,”
- A24, AV Squad
- The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
- I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot
- Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
- The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
- Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive
- The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
- All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
- Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Second Tier Awards
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
- Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
- The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
- Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
- Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
- Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
- Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
- Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
- Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
- Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones
- The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
- It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad
- Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN
- Our Souls at Night, “Sunday Love Teaser,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Love, Simon, “Courage,” 20th Century Fox, TRANSIT
- Call Me By Your Name, “Call Me By Your Name,Theatrical Trailer,” Sony Pictures Classics, The Grossmyth Company
- Mamma Mia 2, “Memories,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
- Adrift, “Bon Voyage,” STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Geekier AwardsBest Video Game Trailer
- Assassin’s Creed Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
- Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
- Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII – Reveal Trailer,”
- Activision, gnet
- Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative
- Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
- Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group
- The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
- Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions
- Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
- Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Deadpool 2, “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture
- Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
- Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy
- Still/Born, “Still/Born Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland
- Ghost House, “Ghost House Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland
- Gemini, “Trailer,” Neon, Mark Woollen & Associates
- MEAT, “COMPLEX,” M.P.I, Dhruv Kumar
- The Endless, “The Endless “Cult” Official Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Technical AwardsBest Motion/Title Graphics
- Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Ready Player One, “Hall H,” Warner Bros. , Buddha Jones
- THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “Bond”,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
- Thoroughbreds, “Twisted,” Focus Features, GrandSon
- Slice, “Line Rider,” A24, GrandSon
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Ignite,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
- Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
- The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Good Time, “Feelin It,” A24, GrandSon
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends,” Lionsgate, In House
- Baby Driver, “Heist,” Sony, Wild Card
- Baby Driver, “Tekillyah
- Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
- Pacific Rim Uprising, “Pacific Rim Uprising,” Universal, AV Squad
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn” DCM Trailer, Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
- Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman Main-On-End Titles,”
- Warner Bros, Greenhaus GFX
- Insidious – The Last Key, “The Last Key – Main-On-End Titles,” Blum House, Greenhaus GFX
- DC, “DC Logo,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
- Proud Mary, “Opening Title GFX,” Screen Gems, Seismic Productions
- Game Night, “Game Night,” New Line Cinema, Aspect
Custom AwardsThe Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
- Micro Machines World Series Trailer, “Micro Machines World Series,” Deep Silver/Codemasters, YellowPike Media
- Mudbound, “Trailer,”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory
- Mother!, “FEAR,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,” Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
- Father Figures, “Every Dad,” Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,”
- Lionsgate,Tiny Hero
- The Little Hours, “The Little Hours,” Gunpowder & Sky, Jump Cut Creative
- Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends”, Lionsgate, In House
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, “Stronger,” SyFy, AV Squad
Foreign TrailersBest Foreign Action Trailer
- Salut – 7, “Salyut -7,” Eugeny Makharashvili, Butterfly Effect
- Beyond the edge, “Beyond the edge TRL,” KINODANZ, On/Off Production
- The Outsider, “Never Go Back,” Netflix, Jax
- Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov
- The Villainess, “The Villainess, Official US Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc.
- In This Corner Of The World, “International Trailer,” Manga, Editpool
- Bilal, “Unite,” Vertical, Zealot
- Monster Hunt 2, “Adventure,” EDKO Films Ltd., Trailer Park, Inc.
- Here Comes the Grump, “Here Comes The Grump Trailer,” GFM Films, Zealot UK
- Kikoriki. Dejavu, “Kikoriki. Dejavu,” The Riki Group, Stanislav Ivanov
- The Death Of Stalin, “US Trailer,” IFC, Intermission Film
- The Square, “Trailer,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- THE PARTY, “Trailer 1, ” Roadside Attractions, Big Science Film
- Swinging Safari, “Swinging Safari Trailer,” Becker Film Group, Zealot UK
- Blockbuster, “Blockbuster Trailer,” NETFLIX, Zealot UK
- Faces Places, “Trailer,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Charcoal Burner Nights, Zeitraum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH
- McLaren, “McLaren Trailer,” Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK
- Devil’s Freedom, “JUNKY SKULL,” ANIMAL DE LUZ, ART Kingdom
- Yellow is Forbidden, “Couture,” Madman/NZ Film Commission, AV Squad
- One Percent, “Trailer,” See Pictures, Zealot
- The Eternal Feminine, “The Eternal Feminine,” Luxbox , Good Hands
- Peace Breaker first trailer, “Peace Breaker first trailer,” Nurostar
- Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov
- A Fantastic Woman, “A Fantastic Woman Trailer,” Curzon Artificial Eye, Intermission Film
- From A House On Willow Street, “From A House On Willow Street.” Fat Cigar, The First Order
- Ghost Stories, “Trailer,” Lionsgate UK, Intermission Film
- Killing Ground, “Trailer,” IFC, Zealot
- The Secret Of Marrowbone, eOne, SILK FACTORY
- Slumber, “Slumber Trailer,” Goldcrest Films, Zealot UK
- BPM, “Trailer,” The Orchard, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Moka, “Driven,” Film Movement, PK Creative
- Edie, “Trailer,” Arrow Films, Editpool
- Double Lover, “Lust,” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad
- IN THE AISLES, Zorro Film GmbH, Requination/Niemiproduktion
- MY GENERATION, “My Generation – UK Trailer,” Lionsgate, SILK FACTORY
- Youth, “Youth,” Nurostar
- Witnesses, “Silent” Trailer,” RFG, ARK PICTURES, Alexandr Serzhantov
- Foundling, “Foundling “Trailer,” Amedia Production, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov
- Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Universal Pictures International, Muniq Creative Agency
- About Love. Adults Only, Stanislav Ivanov
- From the Land of the Moon, IFC, Zealot
- A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classic, The Grossmyth Company
- Submergence, Embankment Films, Zealot UK
- Breathe, Bleecker Street, Zealot UK
- Coach, Kinoslovo/DK Entertainment, Vadzim Khudabets
- The Whiskey Bandit Viszkis Film, Film Force Team, Peter Varsics
- Yardie, Studiocanal, Intermission Film
- Viy 2: The Mystery of the Dragon’s Seal, “Visit”, RFG, Alexandr Serzhantov
- Wings of the Empire, 3xmedia, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov
- Killing Ground, IFC, Zealot
- THE GIRL IN THE FOG, Studio Canal, Silk Factory
- Luna, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH
- Beast, Altitude, Intermission Film
- Double Lover, “Lust” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad
- The Square, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Frontier, Studio “KIT,” Stanislav Ivanov
- Youth, Nurostar
- Ichi The Killer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
- Jeannette, Luxbox, Good Hands
Movie TV SpotsBest Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Poppy Dance,” 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Wonder Woman, “Together :60,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
- Black Panther, “Entourage :60,” Walt Disney Pictures, AV Squad
- Deadpool 2, “Save Me / Tea,” 20th Century Fox,
- Wild Card
- Tomb Raider, “:30 “Brilliant,” Warner Bros., Mob Scene Creative & Productions
- The Greatest Showman, “World,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
- Ferdinand, “Week Before Xmas,” 20th Century Fox Animation, MOCEAN
- Wonder, “TV60 “You Are A Wonder,” Lionsgate, Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.
- Isle Of Dogs, “:30TV “Sic Em,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
- Despicable Me 3, “Evil Mastermind,” Universal Pictures , Workshop Creative
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Mofo Count” :30,” Lionsgate, Outpost Media
- Thoroughbreds, “Society Story,”
- Focus Features, Buddha Jones
- The Disaster Artist, “Make Movie,” A24, GrandSon
- Daddy’s Home 2, “Let’s Hold Hands,” Paramount
- Ocean’s 8, “7 People Cutdown,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond, “Andy,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- I Am Not Your Negro, “PBS Independent Lens – I Am Not Your Negro,” ITVS
- RBG, “Truth,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Faces Places, “Cutdown 30,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Icarus, “RIVETING,” Netflix, Ant Farm
- The 15:17 to Paris, “Departure,” Warner Bros., Wild Card
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Pointy,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
- The Shape of Water, “Tale of Love,” Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
- War for the Planet of the Apes, “Fear :30,” Fox,
- AV Squad
- Mudbound, “Beautiful,” Netflix, GrandSon
- Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, “Mjolnir” Digital,” Disney, Aspect
- Ready Player One, “Fantasy,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
- Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, “OogaChaka,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
- Ready Player One, “Come With Me 60,”
- Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
- Jumanji, “Worlds Apart :60,” Sony Pictures, Big Picture
- Selfie, “Selfie TV Spot “Double,” Stanislav Ivanov
- The Square, “Museum,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Okja, “Ready Action,” Netflix, Bond
- Youth,
- “Youth and Fire,” Nurostar
- Black Water, “Koch Media Film,” Muniq Creative Agency
- War for the Planet of the Apes, “War / Letters,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
- Notes From The Field, “Graphic Tease,” HBO, Buddha Jones
- Get Out, “Poetic Review,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
- THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “TSR BOND,” LIONSGATE, Seismic Productions
- Thoroughbreds, “Princess,” Focus Features, GrandSon
- Alien: Covenant, “Born Neo,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
- IT, “:30TV “Friends,” Warner Bros., Aspect
- Mother!, “Experience,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
- A Quiet Place, “Survive,” Paramount Pictures, Project X/AV
- Insidious: The Last Key, “Invite :30,” Sony Pictures, AV Squad
- Thoroughbreds, “Shall We,” Focus Features, Motive
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Just About Right,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
- Mudbound, “Land Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer, “Me,” A24, GrandSon
- Lady Bird, “Playgirl,” A24, GrandSon
Television TV Spots
Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
- Narcos: S3, “Succession,” Netflix, TRANSIT
- Jessica Jones S2, “Official Trailer “Control,” Netflix, Aspect
- Jack Ryan, “Brave – Super Bowl,” Amazon, Jax
- The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet
- Altered Carbon,”Altered Carbon – Last Night I Died Again,” Netflix, gnet
- Big Mouth S1, “Official Trailer “Life,” Netflix, Aspect
- Bojack Horseman S4, “Official Trailer “Missing,” Netflix, Aspect
- Trollhunters, “Trailer,” Netflix, InSync PLUS
- Spirit Riding Free, Dreamworks Animation Television, Jamestown Productions
- Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia – Season 3, Dreamworks Animation Television, Outpost Media
- American Vandal, “Conspiracy,”
- Netflix, Zealot
- Future Man, “Future Man | Trailer – Time Travel,”
- Hulu, Ignition
- Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
- GLOW, “Become,” Netflix, Buddha Jones
- Hidden America: Season 2, “Travel,” Seeso, AV Squad
- National Geographic, “One Strange Rock Trailer,” 2C Creative
- Wormwood, “Disappeared,” Netflix, Wild Card
- Rock and a Hard Place “Redemption” Trailer”, HBO, AV Squad
- Flint Town, “System,” Netflix, GrandSon
- Bobby Kennedy for President, “Change,” Netflix,
- Mob Scene Creative & Productions
- Ozark, “Last Resort – Trailer,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Alienist, “Game,” TNT, Zealot
- Mr. Robot, “Democracy,” USA Network, Buddha Jones
- Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones
- Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax
- Game of Thrones, “Legendary,”
- HBO, Editpool
- Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Legion – season 2, “Everything,”
- FX, Create Advertising Group
- The Tick, “Team,” Amazon Studios, Create Advertising Group
- Game of Thrones Season 7, “Survive,” HBO, Jax
- The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe
- Dark: S1, “Tick Tock,” Netflix, TRANSIT
- Dark, “Machine,” Netflix,
- Buddha Jones
- O Mecanismo, “Greed,”
- Netflix, BOND
- YOU ARE WANTED S2 FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, Amazon Prime Video, Pantaleon Films GmbH, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH
- Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
- Real Time with Bill Maher, “Open Our Eyes,” HBO, Buddha Jones
- Rotten The Future, “Netflix,” Buddha Jones
- Lady Dynamite, “Fancy Guest,” Netflix, GrandSon
- The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3), “Supernatural,” Starz, Zealot
- Westworld, “New Chaos,” HBO, Motive
- Rellik, “What You Deserve,” Cinemax, Buddha Jones
- The Walking Dead Season 8B, “Nightmare,” AMC Network, Giaronomo Productions
- The Alienist, “Monster,” TNT, Trailer Park
- Ozark, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
- The Defenders, “Quartet,” Netflix, MOCEAN
- Impulse, “Impulse Teaser,” YouTube, Trailer Park
- The Crown, “For You,” Netflix, GrandSon
- Blood Drive, “Master Collection,” SyFy, Buddha Jones
- Fox League X Briggs- “HERE,” Fox Sports Creative
- Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax
- Westworld Season 2, “Beautiful World – Super Bowl,” HBO, Jax
- NBC Sports: Championship Season, Agency: 2C Creative
- ESPN: Curry/Lonzo Game Promo, 2C Creative
- Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre, “Deadliest,” A&E,
- The Shop
- The OSCARS, “The Oscars 2018 Jimmy Returns,” ABC Entertainment Marketing + Black Label Content
- 2017 PBS Previews Campaign, “2017 PBS Previews Campaign: Drama,” PBS
- Stan Lee, “Stan the Man,” Disney/Marvel & Netflix, MOCEAN
- HBO Documentary, “Trailer,” HBO, Create Advertising Group
- HBO “Game of Thrones” Image, HBO, Trailer Park
- truTV, “truTV onair refresh,” truTV, TruTV
- The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe
- Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
- Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones
- The Punisher, “Family Man,” Netflix, MOCEAN
- Westworld S2, “30TV “Revenge,” HBO, Aspect
- Ozark, “Last Resort Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Ozark, “Money,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
- GRAND PRIX DRIVER, “Series Trailer,” Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero
- American Vandal, “Conspiracy,” Netflix, Zealot
- Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
- The Innocents, “Changes Everything,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
- The Crown 2, “The Crown Trailer,” Netflix,
- Intermission Film
- Altered Carbon, “Live Forever” Date Announce,” Netflix, gnet
Movie PostersBest Action Poster
- Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman, One-Sheet,”
- Warner Bros., BOND
- Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, One-Sheet,”
- Walt Disney Studios, BOND
- Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman One Sheet,”
- Warner Bros., P+A
- Tomb Raider, “Tomb Raider Ice Pick,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- Peter Rabbit, “Peter Rabbit One Sheet,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
- Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., “Concept Arts”
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Billboard,” Sony, BOND
- Love, Simon, “Love, Simon LA Billboard
- 20th Century Fox,” WORKS ADV
- Black Panther, “Arclight Motion Billboard,” Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
- Game Over, Man! Digital Finish, Netflix, Ignition
- Life of the Party, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture,Netflix, Leroy & Rose
- Super Troopers 2, “Payoff Poster 2,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil
- Mudbound, Netflix, The Refinery
- Realive, Syfy Films, The Refinery
- Dunkirk, “Bus Shelter,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Fox Searchlight, BOND
- Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- Ready Player One, “Payoff,”
- Warner Brothers, BOND
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, BOND
- The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative
- Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer, “Silence speaks volumes,” The Dream Factory
- The Death of Stalin, AllCity Media
- Euphoria, Great Point Media, Coffee & Cigarettes
- Birthmarked, Aqute Media, Champ & Pepper
- The Cured, IFC Films, InSync PLUS
- Insidious: The Last Key, “Scream,” Universal Pictures, Concept Arts
- Winchester, CBS Films, Cold Open
- Slender Man, “Teaser,” Screen Gems, P+A
- Okja, Netflix, BOND
- Thelma, The Orchard, P+A
- The Little Hours, GUNPOWDER & SKY, Jump Cut Creative
- The Endless, Well Go USA Entertainment, Jump Cut Creative
- Downsizing One-Sheet, Paramount, Ignition
- Winchester – International Poster (Spain), CBS Films, Cold Open
- Wonder Woman, “Walking,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- A Wrinkle in Time, “International (Germany),” Walt Disney Pictures, Cold Open
- Peter Rabbit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
- Dunkirk, “Destroyer,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts
- Isle Of Dogs, “Wild Post,”Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC
- Isle Of Dogs, “Sneezing,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC
- Rampage, New Line Cinema, Concept Arts
- Skyscraper, Universal Pictures, Concept Arts
- Wonder Woman, Warner Brothers, BOND
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Walt Disney Studios, BOND
- Ocean’s 8, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- Game Night, Warner Brothers, Leroy & Rose
- All The Money In the World, Sony Pictures, P+A
- Super Troopers 2, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil
- The New Mutants, 20th Century Fox, Ignition
- Flatliners, Sony, Concept Arts
- Annabelle: Creation, “Tea Party,” New Line Cinema, Concept Arts
- You Were Never Really Here, Amazon Studios, P+A
TV PostersBest Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series
- Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition
- Vice Principals One-Sheet, “Vice Principals One-Sheet,” HBO, Ignition
- Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery
- The Mick, “Season 2,” Fox, Leroy & Rose
- Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition
- Mind Field – Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open
- Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts
- Adam Ruins Everything, “Adam Ruins the Rest Room,” truTV, TruTV
- Ozark, Netflix, The Refinery
- Handmaids Tale, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
- The Americans: Season 6, FX, P+A
- American Gods, Starz, BOND
- Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition
- Vice Principals One-Sheet, “Vice Principals One-Sheet,” HBO, Ignition
- Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery
- The Mick, “Season 2,” Fox, Leroy & Rose
- Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition
- Mind Field – Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open
- Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts
- Adam Ruins Everything, “Adam Ruins the Rest Room,” truTV, TruTV
Here’s the full breakdown of this year’s awards:
“The Golden Trailer Awards, the entertainment industry’s most anticipated annual celebration acknowledging the most outstanding achievements in motion picture and television marketing, announced today the nominees in the 19th annual competition that has emerged as the most recognized event devoted to the artistry of film marketers and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director, announced the 2018 nominees along with the show’s Executive Producer Monica Brady.
GTA 19 will take place on Thursday, May 31st at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles where comedienne and actress Michelle Buteau (“The Tick,” “Broad City,” “Key & Peele”) will host and emcee the fun-filled evening.
Netflix and Warner Bros led this year’s nomination tally by studio, each with 61 nominees. Netflix was represented by their work on films and series including “Stranger Things: Season 2,” “The Crown,” Icarus and Mudbound among many others. Warner Bros (with contributions from New Line and HBO) led their GTA tally with work on films and series including Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It, Ocean’s 8 and “Westworld: Season 2” among others. Rounding out the top three leading studios for 2018 is 21st Century Fox with 53 nominations for marketing campaigns including and The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “American Horror Story: Cult,” and “Isle of Dogs,” among others.
The Shape of Water and Hitman’s Bodyguard earned the most nominations of any film by title with 8 nominations a piece followed by Black Panther, Thoroughbreds, and “Westworld: Season 2,” each of which scored 7 nominations.
Top trailer houses in this year’s competition included Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29, and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.”