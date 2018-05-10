Golden Trailer Awards Nominees Include ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Deadpool 2’, and More

=

Every year, the Golden Trailer Awards celebrate the most highly-acclaimed, influential, and of course most viewed movie trailers to hit the screen. The list of 2018 Golden Trailer Award nominees is now out, and the top spots should be no surprise.

Avengers: Infinity War is probably the biggest and most obvious case of a movie trailer that moved the world – as it was literally a pop-culture event in and of itself. Deadpool 2 is also in the mix in a big way – but as you can see below, it was ironically Netflix and Warner Bros. who led the pack this year.

Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Trailer Awards Nominations:

Major Awards

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN

Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions

Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon

The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot

City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon

Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot

All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features,

Mark Woollen & Associates

The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition

Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad

Hereditary, “Hereditary,”

A24, AV Squad

The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive

The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Second Tier Awards

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones

The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad

Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN

Our Souls at Night, “Sunday Love Teaser,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Love, Simon, “Courage,” 20th Century Fox, TRANSIT

Call Me By Your Name, “Call Me By Your Name,Theatrical Trailer,” Sony Pictures Classics, The Grossmyth Company

Mamma Mia 2, “Memories,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Adrift, “Bon Voyage,” STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Geekier Awards

Assassin’s Creed Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative

Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII – Reveal Trailer,”

Activision, gnet

Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative

Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones

Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group

The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture

Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy

Still/Born, “Still/Born Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland

Ghost House, “Ghost House Trailer,” Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland

Gemini, “Trailer,” Neon, Mark Woollen & Associates

MEAT, “COMPLEX,” M.P.I, Dhruv Kumar

The Endless, “The Endless “Cult” Official Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Technical Awards

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ready Player One, “Hall H,” Warner Bros. , Buddha Jones

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “Bond”,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Thoroughbreds, “Twisted,” Focus Features, GrandSon

Slice, “Line Rider,” A24, GrandSon

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Ignite,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Good Time, “Feelin It,” A24, GrandSon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends,” Lionsgate, In House

Baby Driver, “Heist,” Sony, Wild Card

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Pacific Rim Uprising, “Pacific Rim Uprising,” Universal, AV Squad

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn” DCM Trailer, Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman Main-On-End Titles,”

Warner Bros, Greenhaus GFX

Insidious – The Last Key, “The Last Key – Main-On-End Titles,” Blum House, Greenhaus GFX

DC, “DC Logo,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Proud Mary, “Opening Title GFX,” Screen Gems, Seismic Productions

Game Night, “Game Night,” New Line Cinema, Aspect

Custom Awards

Micro Machines World Series Trailer, “Micro Machines World Series,” Deep Silver/Codemasters, YellowPike Media

Mudbound, “Trailer,”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory

Mother!, “FEAR,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,” Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Father Figures, “Every Dad,” Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Bonus Sh*t!,”

Lionsgate,Tiny Hero

The Little Hours, “The Little Hours,” Gunpowder & Sky, Jump Cut Creative

Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Make New Friends”, Lionsgate, In House

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, “Stronger,” SyFy, AV Squad

Foreign Trailers

Salut – 7, “Salyut -7,” Eugeny Makharashvili, Butterfly Effect

Beyond the edge, “Beyond the edge TRL,” KINODANZ, On/Off Production

The Outsider, “Never Go Back,” Netflix, Jax

Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov

The Villainess, “The Villainess, Official US Trailer,” Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc.

In This Corner Of The World, “International Trailer,” Manga, Editpool

Bilal, “Unite,” Vertical, Zealot

Monster Hunt 2, “Adventure,” EDKO Films Ltd., Trailer Park, Inc.

Here Comes the Grump, “Here Comes The Grump Trailer,” GFM Films, Zealot UK

Kikoriki. Dejavu, “Kikoriki. Dejavu,” The Riki Group, Stanislav Ivanov

The Death Of Stalin, “US Trailer,” IFC, Intermission Film

The Square, “Trailer,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

THE PARTY, “Trailer 1, ” Roadside Attractions, Big Science Film

Swinging Safari, “Swinging Safari Trailer,” Becker Film Group, Zealot UK

Blockbuster, “Blockbuster Trailer,” NETFLIX, Zealot UK

Faces Places, “Trailer,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates

Charcoal Burner Nights, Zeitraum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH

McLaren, “McLaren Trailer,” Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK

Devil’s Freedom, “JUNKY SKULL,” ANIMAL DE LUZ, ART Kingdom

Yellow is Forbidden, “Couture,” Madman/NZ Film Commission, AV Squad

One Percent, “Trailer,” See Pictures, Zealot

The Eternal Feminine, “The Eternal Feminine,” Luxbox , Good Hands

Peace Breaker first trailer, “Peace Breaker first trailer,” Nurostar

Rubicon, “Trailer,” RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov

A Fantastic Woman, “A Fantastic Woman Trailer,” Curzon Artificial Eye, Intermission Film

From A House On Willow Street, “From A House On Willow Street.” Fat Cigar, The First Order

Ghost Stories, “Trailer,” Lionsgate UK, Intermission Film

Killing Ground, “Trailer,” IFC, Zealot

The Secret Of Marrowbone, eOne, SILK FACTORY

Slumber, “Slumber Trailer,” Goldcrest Films, Zealot UK

BPM, “Trailer,” The Orchard, Mark Woollen & Associates

Moka, “Driven,” Film Movement, PK Creative

Edie, “Trailer,” Arrow Films, Editpool

Double Lover, “Lust,” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad

IN THE AISLES, Zorro Film GmbH, Requination/Niemiproduktion

MY GENERATION, “My Generation – UK Trailer,” Lionsgate, SILK FACTORY

Youth, “Youth,” Nurostar

Witnesses, “Silent” Trailer,” RFG, ARK PICTURES, Alexandr Serzhantov

Foundling, “Foundling “Trailer,” Amedia Production, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Universal Pictures International, Muniq Creative Agency

About Love. Adults Only, Stanislav Ivanov

From the Land of the Moon, IFC, Zealot

A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classic, The Grossmyth Company

Submergence, Embankment Films, Zealot UK

Breathe, Bleecker Street, Zealot UK

Coach, Kinoslovo/DK Entertainment, Vadzim Khudabets

The Whiskey Bandit Viszkis Film, Film Force Team, Peter Varsics

Yardie, Studiocanal, Intermission Film

Viy 2: The Mystery of the Dragon’s Seal, “Visit”, RFG, Alexandr Serzhantov

Wings of the Empire, 3xmedia, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov

Killing Ground, IFC, Zealot

THE GIRL IN THE FOG, Studio Canal, Silk Factory

Luna, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH

Beast, Altitude, Intermission Film

Double Lover, “Lust” Cohen Media Group, AV Squad

The Square, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Frontier, Studio “KIT,” Stanislav Ivanov

Youth, Nurostar

Ichi The Killer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Jeannette, Luxbox, Good Hands

Movie TV Spots

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Poppy Dance,” 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Wonder Woman, “Together :60,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Black Panther, “Entourage :60,” Walt Disney Pictures, AV Squad

Deadpool 2, “Save Me / Tea,” 20th Century Fox,

Wild Card

Tomb Raider, “:30 “Brilliant,” Warner Bros., Mob Scene Creative & Productions

The Greatest Showman, “World,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Ferdinand, “Week Before Xmas,” 20th Century Fox Animation, MOCEAN

Wonder, “TV60 “You Are A Wonder,” Lionsgate, Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Isle Of Dogs, “:30TV “Sic Em,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Evil Mastermind,” Universal Pictures , Workshop Creative

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, “Mofo Count” :30,” Lionsgate, Outpost Media

Thoroughbreds, “Society Story,”

Focus Features, Buddha Jones

The Disaster Artist, “Make Movie,” A24, GrandSon

Daddy’s Home 2, “Let’s Hold Hands,” Paramount

Ocean’s 8, “7 People Cutdown,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond, “Andy,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

I Am Not Your Negro, “PBS Independent Lens – I Am Not Your Negro,” ITVS

RBG, “Truth,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Faces Places, “Cutdown 30,” Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates

Icarus, “RIVETING,” Netflix, Ant Farm

The 15:17 to Paris, “Departure,” Warner Bros., Wild Card

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Pointy,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Tale of Love,” Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates

War for the Planet of the Apes, “Fear :30,” Fox,

AV Squad

Mudbound, “Beautiful,” Netflix, GrandSon

Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, “Mjolnir” Digital,” Disney, Aspect

Ready Player One, “Fantasy,” Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, “OogaChaka,” Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero

Ready Player One, “Come With Me 60,”

Warner Bros., Statement Advertising

Jumanji, “Worlds Apart :60,” Sony Pictures, Big Picture

Selfie, “Selfie TV Spot “Double,” Stanislav Ivanov

The Square, “Museum,” Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Okja, “Ready Action,” Netflix, Bond

Youth,

“Youth and Fire,” Nurostar

Black Water, “Koch Media Film,” Muniq Creative Agency

War for the Planet of the Apes, “War / Letters,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Notes From The Field, “Graphic Tease,” HBO, Buddha Jones

Get Out, “Poetic Review,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, “TSR BOND,” LIONSGATE, Seismic Productions

Thoroughbreds, “Princess,” Focus Features, GrandSon

Alien: Covenant, “Born Neo,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

IT, “:30TV “Friends,” Warner Bros., Aspect

Mother!, “Experience,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “Survive,” Paramount Pictures, Project X/AV

Insidious: The Last Key, “Invite :30,” Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Thoroughbreds, “Shall We,” Focus Features, Motive

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “Just About Right,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Mudbound, “Land Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, “Me,” A24, GrandSon

Lady Bird, “Playgirl,” A24, GrandSon

Television TV Spots

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos: S3, “Succession,” Netflix, TRANSIT

Jessica Jones S2, “Official Trailer “Control,” Netflix, Aspect

Jack Ryan, “Brave – Super Bowl,” Amazon, Jax

The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet

Altered Carbon,”Altered Carbon – Last Night I Died Again,” Netflix, gnet

Big Mouth S1, “Official Trailer “Life,” Netflix, Aspect

Bojack Horseman S4, “Official Trailer “Missing,” Netflix, Aspect

Trollhunters, “Trailer,” Netflix, InSync PLUS

Spirit Riding Free, Dreamworks Animation Television, Jamestown Productions

Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia – Season 3, Dreamworks Animation Television, Outpost Media

American Vandal, “Conspiracy,”

Netflix, Zealot

Future Man, “Future Man | Trailer – Time Travel,”

Hulu, Ignition

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

GLOW, “Become,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

Hidden America: Season 2, “Travel,” Seeso, AV Squad

National Geographic, “One Strange Rock Trailer,” 2C Creative

Wormwood, “Disappeared,” Netflix, Wild Card

Rock and a Hard Place “Redemption” Trailer”, HBO, AV Squad

Flint Town, “System,” Netflix, GrandSon

Bobby Kennedy for President, “Change,” Netflix,

Mob Scene Creative & Productions

Ozark, “Last Resort – Trailer,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Alienist, “Game,” TNT, Zealot

Mr. Robot, “Democracy,” USA Network, Buddha Jones

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax

Game of Thrones, “Legendary,”

HBO, Editpool

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Legion – season 2, “Everything,”

FX, Create Advertising Group

The Tick, “Team,” Amazon Studios, Create Advertising Group

Game of Thrones Season 7, “Survive,” HBO, Jax

The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe

Dark: S1, “Tick Tock,” Netflix, TRANSIT

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix,

Buddha Jones

O Mecanismo, “Greed,”

Netflix, BOND

YOU ARE WANTED S2 FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, Amazon Prime Video, Pantaleon Films GmbH, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

Real Time with Bill Maher, “Open Our Eyes,” HBO, Buddha Jones

Rotten The Future, “Netflix,” Buddha Jones

Lady Dynamite, “Fancy Guest,” Netflix, GrandSon

The Punisher, “The Punisher – Reflections,” Netflix, gnet

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3), “Supernatural,” Starz, Zealot

Westworld, “New Chaos,” HBO, Motive

Rellik, “What You Deserve,” Cinemax, Buddha Jones

The Walking Dead Season 8B, “Nightmare,” AMC Network, Giaronomo Productions

The Alienist, “Monster,” TNT, Trailer Park

Ozark, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Defenders, “Quartet,” Netflix, MOCEAN

Impulse, “Impulse Teaser,” YouTube, Trailer Park

The Crown, “For You,” Netflix, GrandSon

Blood Drive, “Master Collection,” SyFy, Buddha Jones

Fox League X Briggs- “HERE,” Fox Sports Creative

Westworld Season 2, “Locked Inside,” HBO, Jax

Westworld Season 2, “Beautiful World – Super Bowl,” HBO, Jax

NBC Sports: Championship Season, Agency: 2C Creative

ESPN: Curry/Lonzo Game Promo, 2C Creative

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre, “Deadliest,” A&E,

The Shop

The OSCARS, “The Oscars 2018 Jimmy Returns,” ABC Entertainment Marketing + Black Label Content

2017 PBS Previews Campaign, “2017 PBS Previews Campaign: Drama,” PBS

Stan Lee, “Stan the Man,” Disney/Marvel & Netflix, MOCEAN

HBO Documentary, “Trailer,” HBO, Create Advertising Group

HBO “Game of Thrones” Image, HBO, Trailer Park

truTV, “truTV onair refresh,” truTV, TruTV

The Pack (Wataha) “Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser,” HBO Europe

Stranger Things Season 2, “Darkness,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Dark, “Machine,” Netflix, Buddha Jones

The Punisher, “Family Man,” Netflix, MOCEAN

Westworld S2, “30TV “Revenge,” HBO, Aspect

Ozark, “Last Resort Cutdown,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Ozark, “Money,” Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

GRAND PRIX DRIVER, “Series Trailer,” Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero

American Vandal, “Conspiracy,” Netflix, Zealot

Comrade Detective, “Comrades,” Amazon Studios, TRANSIT

The Innocents, “Changes Everything,” Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

The Crown 2, “The Crown Trailer,” Netflix,

Intermission Film

Altered Carbon, “Live Forever” Date Announce,” Netflix, gnet

Movie Posters

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman, One-Sheet,”

Warner Bros., BOND

Thor: Ragnarok, “Thor: Ragnarok, One-Sheet,”

Walt Disney Studios, BOND

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman One Sheet,”

Warner Bros., P+A

Tomb Raider, “Tomb Raider Ice Pick,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Peter Rabbit, “Peter Rabbit One Sheet,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Wonder Woman, “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., “Concept Arts”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Billboard,” Sony, BOND

Love, Simon, “Love, Simon LA Billboard

20th Century Fox,” WORKS ADV

Black Panther, “Arclight Motion Billboard,” Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor

Game Over, Man! Digital Finish, Netflix, Ignition

Life of the Party, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open

A Futile and Stupid Gesture,Netflix, Leroy & Rose

Super Troopers 2, “Payoff Poster 2,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil

Mudbound, Netflix, The Refinery

Realive, Syfy Films, The Refinery

Dunkirk, “Bus Shelter,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Fox Searchlight, BOND

Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Ready Player One, “Payoff,”

Warner Brothers, BOND

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, BOND

The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative

Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer, “Silence speaks volumes,” The Dream Factory

The Death of Stalin, AllCity Media

Euphoria, Great Point Media, Coffee & Cigarettes

Birthmarked, Aqute Media, Champ & Pepper

The Cured, IFC Films, InSync PLUS

Insidious: The Last Key, “Scream,” Universal Pictures, Concept Arts

Winchester, CBS Films, Cold Open

Slender Man, “Teaser,” Screen Gems, P+A

Okja, Netflix, BOND

Thelma, The Orchard, P+A

The Little Hours, GUNPOWDER & SKY, Jump Cut Creative

The Endless, Well Go USA Entertainment, Jump Cut Creative

Downsizing One-Sheet, Paramount, Ignition

Winchester – International Poster (Spain), CBS Films, Cold Open

Wonder Woman, “Walking,” Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

A Wrinkle in Time, “International (Germany),” Walt Disney Pictures, Cold Open

Peter Rabbit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV

Dunkirk, “Destroyer,” Warner Bros., Concept Arts

Isle Of Dogs, “Wild Post,”Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC

Isle Of Dogs, “Sneezing,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC

Rampage, New Line Cinema, Concept Arts

Skyscraper, Universal Pictures, Concept Arts

Wonder Woman, Warner Brothers, BOND

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Walt Disney Studios, BOND

Ocean’s 8, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

Game Night, Warner Brothers, Leroy & Rose

All The Money In the World, Sony Pictures, P+A

Super Troopers 2, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil

The New Mutants, 20th Century Fox, Ignition

Flatliners, Sony, Concept Arts

Annabelle: Creation, “Tea Party,” New Line Cinema, Concept Arts

You Were Never Really Here, Amazon Studios, P+A

TV Posters

Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition

Vice Principals One-Sheet, “Vice Principals One-Sheet,” HBO, Ignition

Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery

The Mick, “Season 2,” Fox, Leroy & Rose

Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition

Mind Field – Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open

Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts

Adam Ruins Everything, “Adam Ruins the Rest Room,” truTV, TruTV

Ozark, Netflix, The Refinery

Handmaids Tale, Hulu, Leroy & Rose

The Americans: Season 6, FX, P+A

American Gods, Starz, BOND

Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition

Vice Principals One-Sheet, “Vice Principals One-Sheet,” HBO, Ignition

Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery

The Mick, “Season 2,” Fox, Leroy & Rose

Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition

Mind Field – Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open

Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts

Adam Ruins Everything, “Adam Ruins the Rest Room,” truTV, TruTV

Here’s the full breakdown of this year’s awards:

“The Golden Trailer Awards, the entertainment industry’s most anticipated annual celebration acknowledging the most outstanding achievements in motion picture and television marketing, announced today the nominees in the 19th annual competition that has emerged as the most recognized event devoted to the artistry of film marketers and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director, announced the 2018 nominees along with the show’s Executive Producer Monica Brady.

GTA 19 will take place on Thursday, May 31st at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles where comedienne and actress Michelle Buteau (“The Tick,” “Broad City,” “Key & Peele”) will host and emcee the fun-filled evening.

Netflix and Warner Bros led this year’s nomination tally by studio, each with 61 nominees. Netflix was represented by their work on films and series including “Stranger Things: Season 2,” “The Crown,” Icarus and Mudbound among many others. Warner Bros (with contributions from New Line and HBO) led their GTA tally with work on films and series including Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It, Ocean’s 8 and “Westworld: Season 2” among others. Rounding out the top three leading studios for 2018 is 21st Century Fox with 53 nominations for marketing campaigns including and The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, “American Horror Story: Cult,” and “Isle of Dogs,” among others.



The Shape of Water and Hitman’s Bodyguard earned the most nominations of any film by title with 8 nominations a piece followed by Black Panther, Thoroughbreds, and “Westworld: Season 2,” each of which scored 7 nominations.

Top trailer houses in this year’s competition included Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29, and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.”