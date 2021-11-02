Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Reveals Production Office Dog as Fans Zoom in on Storyboards in Background

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is officially in (pre-)production, and director James Gunn is once again teasing Marvel fans with (possible) glimpses at some of the mysterious plot and character details – while also wowing us with something cute! In his latest behind-the-scenes photo post, Gunn shared a look at the crew of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in the production – with office dog “River” stealing the spotlight. However, as cute as the pup is, it’s the gallery of storyboard art on the back wall of the office that now has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans zooming in for a closer look…

Yes, he's a peach! But I'd give a kidney for a few minutes inspecting this Hot Ass Shit, Right Here. #ZoomEnhance #ZoomEnhance #Bingo pic.twitter.com/ILZHOZ2032 — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) November 2, 2021

There is one thing we can say for sure about those Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 storyboards: they sure are colorful! Few comic book movie directors bring as much color and pop to their visual world as Gunn does. And with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 introducing new characters like Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock (who’s basically a golden statue Adonis in the comics), you can be sure there’s going to be even more color in the threequel than we saw in the previous films.

Other teases from Gunn include the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has apparently cast “dozens” of roles already. Gunn’s announcement of the casting of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock shocked a lot of Marvel fans; The Maze Runner and We’re the Millers star was nowhere near anyone’s fan-cast list for actors to play the pivotal cosmic being. It was also a big sigh of relief when Gunn let fans know that Guardians 3 wouldn’t be one of the (many) films that got delayed and/or rescheduled by Disney:

“Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023,” Gunn said in a tweet. “We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a December 2022 release on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.