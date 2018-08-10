Marvel Reportedly Still Using James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3’ Script

The fate of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been highly-debated since director James Gunn was fired by Disney. In the last few days, reports have circulated that Gunn’s script from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has been tossed — but now we’re hearing that might not be the case.

THR has an extensive breakdown of Gunn’s current situation in the industry, covering topics ranging from where he might next be employed, to what it would take for him to TRULY separate from Marvel Studios.

In regards to the latter point, the report reveals that because of Gunn’s contract with Marvel Studios he could “receive a payout of $7 million to $10 million, if not potentially higher. And, more importantly, he would be free to take on another project immediately.”

The real nugget of information, however, is the subsequent claim that Disney plans to use Gunn’s script for the movie, according to sources.

The report that Disney/Marvel is still using Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 script directly contradicts a claim from earlier today, stating that Marvel had thrown away Gunn’s original script for the film.

Looks like Marvel Studios may have indeed tossed out James Gunn’s script for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.3. Something I expected was the next step, if this is confirmed there will be a massive production delay ahead for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/qgkcsbdvmC — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 8, 2018



The notion of GotGv3 being done with Gunn’s involvement has led some cast members (Dave Bautista) to threaten to quit the project, which only makes the situation more tense for Guardians fans. However, the reality is that until Marvel, Disney or Gunn announce something official, this could really have many different kinds of ways of working itself out — which is basically the overall crux of THR‘s analysis. The scenarios range from Marvel rehiring Gunn for GotG3, to him doing a different film, to him going to the DC Universe! If Marvel plans on continuing with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, then keeping Gunn as a script writer/consultant would be one way to both retain brand consistency, and find a middleground for not fully firing him, but still appeasing his critics.

Then again, if he’s still handling the writing, he might as well still handle the directing as well, am I right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.