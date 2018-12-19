Marvel Teases Arrival Of A New Thanos

It’s been but a few weeks since the Mad Titan Thanos we decapitated by the hands of his daughter Gamora, now going by the name Requiem after a villainous turn. After Thanos Legacy #1 — a one-shot that followed the immediate aftermath of Thanos’ death — space is ripe for the taking.

As Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw get prepared to launch their new run on Guardians of the Galaxy next month, Marvel Comics is already teasing a threat as big as Thanos is soon to rise in the coming issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Marvel 2019 solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #3 released earlier today, the House of Idea teased “a new Thanos rising,” going on to say that a group of heroes will need to stop the threat using any means necessary.

That group of heroes looks to be a group called the Dark Guardians, presumably a rogue faction from the main Guardians of the Galaxy squad. The newest group of “Dark Guardians” looks like it’ll be made up of Cosmic Ghost Rider — a creation of Cates and Shaw — along with Gladiator, Starfox, Nebula, and Wraith.

Whatever the case, Cates says that the upcoming series is bound to be “insane.”

“Geoff and I have some INSANE plans for our first Guardians arc,” the writer previously teased. “This arc is called ‘Endgame,’ and as seen in Thanos Legacy, it begins with the reading of Thanos’s last will and testament. An artifact that Thanos’s brother Eros dug out of his late brother’s heart, which very well may spell doom for the entire universe.”

“What horrid secrets are contained inside the will of the titan?!! Find out this January!!” he continued. ” And oh yeah… our new lineup. Well, that’s a surprise as well. Use the hashtag #WhoAreTheGuardians online and maybe we’ll give out some teases as we get closer! See you all in space!”

The full solicitation and cover art for the issue can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

• The Dark Guardians ascend!

• With a new Thanos rising, the galaxy calls for a group of heroes who will use any means necessary to end this threat.

• Unfortunately for Star-Lord, that’s NOT the Guardians of the Galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Are you looking forward to this new volume of Guardians of the Galaxy by Cates and Shaw? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 flies into comic stores on January 23, 2019.