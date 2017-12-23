‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Director Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn has revealed a new behind-the-scenes photo from the making of the film showing himself with the entire cast of heroes.

In the photo below fan can see Gunn seated with the cast standing behind him including, from left to right, Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

“#fbf Taking a trip around the corner for dim sum on lunch break. Brb. . #gotgpicoftheday #marvel#guardiansofthegalaxy,” Gunn wrote in the Instagram post.

The photo shows off some of the fantastic makeup used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which has landed the film on the shortlist for potential Oscar nominations.

Gunn is currently hard at work writing the next adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Yes the bedhead is particularly out-of-control this morning, but I thought it was important to share my new #Groot mug with you,” Gunn wrote in a previous Instagram post. “About to sit down with a cup of joe to work on – and almost finish – the first full draft of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy Vol. 3 treatment – almost 70 pages. What are you guys up to?””

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release in theaters in 2020.

