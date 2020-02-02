Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Debunks Filming Rumors

Despite Twitter rumors that would seem to suggest otherwise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not starting production in January 2022. Word began circulating this week Marvel Studios could be circling the date to start production on the much-anticipated threequel. Guardians helmer James Gunn has since officially debunked the claims in a fan Q&A on Instagram. After a fan asked if the January 2022 filming star rumors were true, the director responded with a simple “No.”

Previous production reports suggested the movie would begin filming February 2021, a date that’d fit in much better with Gunn’s current timeline with his work on The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker previously revealed he wouldn’t begin work on Vol. 3 until The Suicide Squad is fully edited and in the can; that movie is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last December, Gunn told a different fan on Instagram he wouldn’t begin filming Guardians 3 for “another year or so,” another factoid seemingly pointing to an earlier production start date.

Fans still don’t know so much as a plot or new characters that will end up appearing in the threequel, even though Guardians star Karen Gillan has said it’s the best o the trilogy.

“I don’t know exactly,” the Jumanji star said in December. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6,th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

What characters are you hoping pop up in the third Guardians flick? Think it over then head to the comments section to share your thoughts!