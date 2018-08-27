‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Reportedly Met with Marvel for Mystery Project

To say things are going poorly with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the moment would be an understatement. The much-awaited sequel has been shrouded in controversy ever since Disney decided to axe director James Gunn. Now, the company is looking to find a replacement fast, and one report hints a familiar face could pick up Gunn’s sci-fi torch.

Recently, news broke that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was shifting its schedule in light of Gunn’s firing. A piece by The Hollywood Reporter said production on the sequel is being halted as there is no director attached to it these days, but the search for a replacement is on-going.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you really like Thor: Ragnarok, there is a chance its director may clock in to resuscitate Marvel’s flagging franchise.

According to THR, Marvel Studios reportedly met with Taika Waititi following Gunn’s dismal by Disney. “Marvel and Disney are taking a measured approach in their search for a filmmaker,” the cite revealed.

“One source says that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently had a meeting with Marvel, but it is unclear what project was discussed.”

This update gives fans better insight into how Guardians of the Galaxy may move forward, and Waititi isn’t necessarily a bad choice. His vision for Thor: Ragnarok is championed as the superhero’s best, and Waititi’s eccentric humor would vibe with the series Gunn previously set up. Still, there is danger in Waititi picking up the movie, and it has nothing to do with his skill.

Even still, the fan-backlash for Gunn’s firing is rising. Not only did the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy sign an open letter asking for Gunn to be reinstated after controversial tweets of his came to light, but fans have carried on the revolt. Dave Bautista has fueled such rallying by showing loyal support towards Gunn on Twitter since the firing, and the sustained drama has gifted Disney and Marvel Studios a PR nightmare. While Waititi is a fan-favorite, the escalating war between fans and studio executives on this issue will be impossible to top, and it won’t take long for netizens to turn their critical eye towards Gunn’s replacement.

Are you surprised by this possible replacement? Or do you think Waititi was simply brought in to talk more Thor? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!