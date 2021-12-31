Seth Rogen Has Hilarious Response to Debunked Zac Efron Type Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Report

✖

There are casting rumors and reports floating all over the Internet. Most of them are bogus, but the folks behind the projects involved typically don't mention them, so people don't really know what's real or fake until something official comes out. James Gunn likes to take a different approach, cutting false information about his projects off at the source. This week, there was a rumor online that Gunn was looking to hire a Zac Efron "type" for Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn Quickly debunked this story, which quickly prompted Seth Rogen to hop in the conversation, making everyone else laugh a little in the process.

"There is no casting underway for Vol. 3," Gunn said in his initial statement on the report. "And in what world would I only cast a 'Caucasian' if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn't I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?"

After that first response, Rogen chimed in. He joked that he was going to throw his hat in the ring to play Adam Warlock because he saw himself as a "Zac Efron type."

"Shit I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type," Rogen wrote in jest.

Gunn went along with the bit. He replied to Rogen and implied that he was maybe a little too much like Zac Efron for his own good. "Zac Efron but not TOO Zac Efron, sorry," he wrote. Rogen responded once more with a simple, defeated, "Get it."

There's no Adam Warlock casting going on just yet, but we can at least enjoy the fact that James Gunn and Seth Rogen have Twitter accounts. Social media is dark and terrible, but they know how to make it a little more tolerable.