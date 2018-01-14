Chris Pratt Has an Idea for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Villain

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has an idea about who the team should face in their third movie.

Director James Gunn held a Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Saturday. Pratt decided to jump into the conversation. He asked Gunn, “What up wit snakes?”

Gunn didn’t respond to the question so Pratt persisted.

“Stop avoid the question,” he tweeted. “What is your official position on snakes and what up wit’ them?

When Gunn still did not respond, Pratt decided to clarify.

“I noticed you haven’t answered me,” Pratty wrote. “Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard box full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us?”

Gunn did get around to answering Pratt’s initial question. He tweeted, “Snakes good, friends to human. But you knew this.”

He was a bit more annoyed with Pratt’s description of the snake-based supervillain.

“SPOILERS DUDE,” he replied. “You can’t just go tweeting off pages from the treatment.”

It’s clear that Pratt and Gunn are having a laugh. That said, it shouldn’t surprise fans if “What up wit snakes?” somehow makes it into the movie as a joke for devoted fans.

Gunn has revealed little about what will happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 other than that it will introduce Adam Warlock, as teased in the stinger to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn confirmed that the Disney-Fox deal will not affect the movie in any way. He also confirmed that it is currently aiming for a release in 2020.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019.