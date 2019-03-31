‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actor Addresses the Nova Corps’ Involvement in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Ever since their first appearance in Guardians Of The Galaxy, fans have been wondering what’s going on with the Nova Corps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group only received cursory mentions since that film, with Yondu saying he doesn’t want to anger them in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thor mentioning the destruction of Xandar in Avengers: Infinity War.

Some fans want to see the Nova Corps return in Avengers: Endgame. And while that might seem unlikely, that possibility isn’t taken off of the table. The actor spoke with Screen Rant about the Nova Corps, unwilling to share any details of his involvement in the next major Marvel Studios crossover.

“I can’t say… I can neither confirm nor deny,” Serafinowicz said.

The actor is obviously well-versed in the art of keeping secrets, Marvel style. Unlike Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo, Serafinowicz is good at dodging spoilers through what he says and doesn’t say, getting the speculation engines rolling.

The impact of James Gunn’s contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be felt. While some fans are clamoring to see one of the main Novas, like Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, the Nova Corps itself has had an impact on fans. Gunn has also guided the future of the cosmic corner of the MCU, telling IGN about how his franchise affects the future.

“It’s already a part of what I’m doing with Marvel and the conversations that Kevin and I have every day. When we’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and that story, that’s a story that will lead to other stories,” Gunn said. “It’s innate to the DNA that that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe. That’s a part of what I’m doing now.”

We’ll see if the Nova Corps get to play a bigger role in the future of the MCU when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

