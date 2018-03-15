Guardians Of The Galaxy Have A Great Role In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Though Avengers: Infinity War will be a crowded Marvel Cinematic Universe affair, it manages to offer the Guardians of the Galaxy a substantial and crucial role.

“They have a great role in this film,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told press on set of the ensemble film. “Everyone is interwoven into this plot, in a way where they have an emotional connection to the story, and are emotionally effected by the stakes in the movie. You can’t tell a movie with this many characters, and not have each of those characters show up, honor them from their different franchises, if they are not motivated to be there, if they are not in life or death circumstances, if they are not fighting to save their belief system, or their way of life.”

In fact, the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy will offer the film an interesting new tone which will not be overlooked when putting the lovable band of cosmic misfits side by side with Earth’s mightiest heroes. “Specific to the Guardians, we have to find a way to bring those tones in, honor them, but also make them work with what we’re doing with the movie,” Joe Russo said. “I think the way that we find the best way to do that, is to filter these things through our very personal expression of them, as characters. It’s not dissimilar to what we did with Cap in Winter Soldier. There’s a movement with the characters, towards a more Russo brothers execution.”

Looking at the Russo Brothers’ work on Captain America: Civil War, the sibling directors have put their ability to balance characters on display already. Despite having a crowded roster for the Marvel hero vs. hero brawler, each character seemed to have their own respective arcs within the grander scheme of the film. As much seems to be the case with Avengers: Infinity War, though certain story beats fans have been anticipating might be saved for respective standalone films; such as Peter Quill’s return to Earth.

“There’s a lot of characters in the film, and there are a lot of people who are dealing with a lot of issues in a lot of moments, and you look to do the best that you can with each of those characters in the storytelling,” Joe Russo said. “We’ll get into whether Quill returns to Earth or not, but certainly, Earth is a pivotal player. But as is Space. So there’s a lotta stories we told in this one.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!