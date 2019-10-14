Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says He Has Big Plans for Kraglin

The epic James Gunn Instagram fan Q&A has continued into Sunday night, with the filmmaker answering dozens of additional fan questions. Largely talking about his time on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, one of Gunn’s most recent revelations is the fact Kraglin (Sean Gunn) apparently has a larger role in the upcoming Guardians movie. Even though the Chilean fan that messaged Gunn didn’t ask him anything Kraglin-related — at least from what the public could see from his story — Gunn dropped the Kraglin bombshell anyway.

“I have big plans for Kraglin but you’ll have to wait and see what!” Gunn said. The character development would make sense after the Ravager experienced a substantial role increase from Guardians of the Galaxy to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character was then set to even get a scene in Avengers: Endgame, although it was eventually cut from the final movie that hit theaters.

Right when Avengers: Endgame was set to hit home media, we caught up with Sean to chat about the deleted scene. Surfaced set photos showed Kraglin on some sort of flying motorcycle contraption, although Gunn would neither confirm nor deny that.

“Well, all I can really tell you about that is what we shot, which is that Kraglin came through and participated in the final battle,” Gunn explained. “You know, he did have the fin on his head and the Yaka Arrow was sheathed, and he was in the spaceship as part of the air battle, so that’s really all I can say. I mean, I feel like that’s in there now. I don’t think I’m saying anything wrong and that anything else is up to you to theorize what’s going on.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

