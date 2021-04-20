Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista Says Doing a Drax Disney+ Show Would Be "Miserable"

✖

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already seen two television shows from Marvel Studios, and nearly a dozen more are on the way. Yet throughout all of the shows we already know will soon be released or enter production, there isn't a true cosmic tale in the works featuring any of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Even then, Dave Bautista has now gone on record to say if Marvel Studios offered him a Drax series, he'd likely turn it down because of how "miserable" he'd get doing the character's extensive makeup for an extended time.

“Honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn’t do it," Bautista told JoBlo on a recent Army of the Dead set visit. "Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax. That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn’t fun. It’s awful, so I’m not gonna sign up to do a series where I’m in that make-up every day."

In the same chat, Bautista said he was initially upset none of the characters part of the Guardians property got their own show. He told the website he planned on crafting a series of tweets speaking out against the decision until decided against it.

“Yeah, I was shocked. I got on my Twitter for a second and started to bash them for not making-like, not one Guardians [of the Galaxy] character got a TV show," the actor added. "Like, how does that happen? There’s so many interesting characters in that world. I just don’t get it.”

The actor concluded, “But, then I thought, I don’t know what they have in mind and I don’t know what they have planned, I get that they take all their marquee characters and they gave them shows, so I don’t want to take away from that just ‘cause I’m bitter that nobody from our series [got one].”

Guardians helmer James Gunn previously revealed he had an idea at one point for a spin-off featuring both Drax (Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), though that ultimately went nowhere at the House of Ideas.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?