Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Responds to Death Threat With the Best Response

Friday afternoon, an impassioned Guardians of the Galaxy fan essentially sent James Gunn a death threat over Twitter. Some have speculated since Guardians of the Galaxy could be Gunn’s last Marvel film, the director might end up killing off Rocket Raccoon. That’s when the Guardians “fan” spoke up and said if Rocket dies, so will Gunn. As only a comedian can, Gunn took it in stride and point out the fact that he’s going to eventually die, whether Rocket does or not.

“I’m also gonna die if I don’t kill Rocket Raccoon,” Gunn tweeted.

Either way, fans will have to have a few years before finding out the fate of Rocket Raccoon. Pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t expected to begin until The Suicide Squad has completely finished post-production. It’s still currently filming principal photography.

I’m also gonna die if I don’t kill Rocket Raccoon. https://t.co/bTSkgcLjg3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2020

Gunn has been surprisingly candid with his work on the film for DC Comics, saying it’s been the most fun he’s ever had developing a movie.

“Mostly I’ve just grown as a person,” Gunn said. “I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters August 6, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

