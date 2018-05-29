Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Debunks “Refreshingly Good” Easter Egg Theory

James Gunn has debunked yet another guess at Guardians of the Galaxy‘s hidden Easter egg for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The director of the film has long-teased a hidden detail from his 2014 film which he claims no fan has spotted yet. This time, a fan took to Twitter with a screenshot from the film, pointing out the the Collector’s Infinity Stone history lesson might have included a Homeworld reference, as pointed out in the comic book image added beside it.

Check out the tweet and image from Ricardo Rodriguez below!

Is it @JamesGunn? Homeworld easter egg on Guardians of the Galaxy? pic.twitter.com/f4FkPSQhrs — Ricardo Rodríguez (@ricardrog) May 29, 2018

Though it looks like Rodriguez might be on to something, Gunn says he is not. “Refreshingly good guess,” Gunn calls it, “But no!”

Refreshingly good guess. But no! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2018

The world may never know what this hidden Easter egg is if fans don’t start watching Guardians of the Galaxy on repeat and sending Gunn their best guesses. Gunn previously said he wouldn’t let fans know until the whole easter egg had been found.

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that easter egg is,” Gunn said. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

