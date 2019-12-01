Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Groot-Topped Christmas Tree

Happy Holidays! Today is December 1st, which means people everywhere are getting in the spirit of the season and decorating their homes for the holidays. One person who has shared their holiday cheer on social media is James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The filmmaker shared an image of his tree to his Instagram stories, and a fan snapped a screenshot and shared it to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” Gunn might currently be working with DC on The Suicide Squad, but his Christmas tree is proof that he’s still got Marvel in his heart.

“James Gunn’s Christmas Tree,” u/chanma50 wrote.

A few fans commented on the Reddit post:

“I really like James, you can tell he really likes the characters just as much as us the fans,” u/Thandorianskiff wrote.

“The raccoon!!!,” u/Freakin-Floof pointed out.

“Replacing the star with Groot 😉 Classic James Gunn,” u/qwertypop123455 added.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.